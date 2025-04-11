Rumored Best Movie Of 2025 Gets Insane Reviews Ahead Of Release, Sends Expectations Soaring

The hype surrounding "Sinners" is hitting a deafening level.

Basic information:

Plot: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and Omar Benson Miller

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Director: Ryan Coogler

Rating: R

"Sinners" hits perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of release.

There's been speculation about "Sinners" ever since the first trailer was released. Warner Bros. has done an incredible job of keeping the plot details secret, but some appear to have leaked online.

Signs point to the film being about vampires, but that's not been confirmed by those actually involved. What we do know for sure is that it looks like it's going to be an awesome movie, and is expected to be one of the best of 2025.

Well, it's living up to the hype a week ahead of its release. The film currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from the early reviews.

Getting a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Ryan Coogler is one of the best directors in Hollywood, the cast is loaded with talent and it appears we finally have a fresh and original idea.

That's all people want to see. If you can hit all those notes, then odds are very high you're going to have success.

Judging from the early reviews, that's going to be the case with "Sinners."

You can catch "Sinners" starting April 18th. I'll definitely be watching, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.