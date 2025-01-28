Trailer For Major Horror Film Appears To Confirm Viral Rumor: WATCH

It appears some major clues are in the new full trailer for "Sinners" with Michael B. Jordan.

The amount of secrecy surrounding the film has been nothing short of staggering. It seems like you'd have an easier time breaking into Fort Knox than you would finding out specific plot details.

All that's known is as follows:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

Full "Sinners" preview released.

A very short promo was released over the weekend teasing major news coming. The short promo was bone-chilling in itself.

It's crystal clear that "Sinners" is going to be a very unsettling film. There's also been nonstop rumors that the big twist will involve vampires.

People involved with the film haven't confirmed that rumor, but it's catching more steam the closer we get to the film's April 18 release date.

Well, it appears that rumor has officially been confirmed. The full trailer released Tuesday definitely indicates it's either vampires or zombies that will be causing all the carnage.

Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That, my friends, is an A+ trailer. That trailer is a shot of pure adrenaline right to the heart, and as predicted, it looks wildly dark.

My early theory is that we're going to see the two characters Michael B. Jordan plays have some kind of split. One goes evil. One stays good. That will become the core of the movie.

It seems like that's pretty obvious, judging from the end of the trailer, but you never know!

I have no doubt "Sinners" will continue to have nonstop hype swirling around it going into its April 18 release. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.