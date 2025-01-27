Sinister Preview For New Horror Movie Will Make Your Skin Crawl: WATCH

Published|Updated

A new look at "Sinners" is out.

The upcoming movie starring Michael B. Jordan has an incredible amount of hype surrounding it, but details remain pretty thin. The secrecy on plot details seems similar to protecting the nuclear launch codes.

The only known details are as follows:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

Sinners (Credit: Warner Bros.)

"Sinners" is an upcoming horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

New preview for "Sinners" released.

Now, there has been some chatter online that the focus of the film is about vampires. Rumors about that plot detail have been swirling for months.

It's never been confirmed by anyone involved, but given the amount of attention on that detail, it seems likely it's accurate.

What we do know for sure is that the film looks unbelievably dark and sinister. That was made clear in a new preview released teasing a longer trailer coming in the near future.

I won't spoil anything in the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how unnerving does this movie look? Those people outside the barn make my skin crawl, which is the entire point.

While horror isn't my preferred genre, a great horror movie done correctly can be a ton of fun. It looks like that's what viewers will get with Sinners.

Plus, the cast is loaded. Jordan is joined by Hailee Steinfeld (sorry on Josh's loss in the AFC title game, Hailee!) and Omar Benson Miller.

That's a very strong trio up front to lead the way.

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

"Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan and is an upcoming horror movie from Ryan Coogler. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

You can catch "Sinners" starting April 18th. I'll definitely be giving it a shot. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.