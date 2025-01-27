Sinister Preview For New Horror Movie Will Make Your Skin Crawl: WATCH

A new look at "Sinners" is out.

The upcoming movie starring Michael B. Jordan has an incredible amount of hype surrounding it, but details remain pretty thin. The secrecy on plot details seems similar to protecting the nuclear launch codes.

The only known details are as follows:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

New preview for "Sinners" released.

Now, there has been some chatter online that the focus of the film is about vampires. Rumors about that plot detail have been swirling for months.

It's never been confirmed by anyone involved, but given the amount of attention on that detail, it seems likely it's accurate.

What we do know for sure is that the film looks unbelievably dark and sinister. That was made clear in a new preview released teasing a longer trailer coming in the near future.

I won't spoil anything in the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how unnerving does this movie look? Those people outside the barn make my skin crawl, which is the entire point.

While horror isn't my preferred genre, a great horror movie done correctly can be a ton of fun. It looks like that's what viewers will get with Sinners.

Plus, the cast is loaded. Jordan is joined by Hailee Steinfeld (sorry on Josh's loss in the AFC title game, Hailee!) and Omar Benson Miller.

That's a very strong trio up front to lead the way.

You can catch "Sinners" starting April 18th. I'll definitely be giving it a shot. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.