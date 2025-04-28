Hit Horror Movie Puts Up Incredible Box Office Numbers, Teaches Hollywood Important Lesson

"Sinners" is experiencing an incredible box office run, and Hollywood should be paying attention.

The horror movie starring Michael B. Jordan by director Ryan Coogler premiered across America on April 18th.

I went to the first showing I could find. It didn't just live up to the hype. It blew my expectations away. The film tells the story of two twin brothers (both played by Jordan) returning to Mississippi in 1932 to open a music club in an old sawmill.

What was supposed to be a night of fun and entertainment turns into a nightmare when vampires begin to attack.

It was an incredible blend of horror, suspense, music and great story-telling.

"Sinners" puts up incredible box office numbers.

The film is on an outstanding box office run since its premiere earlier in April. Through the film's second weekend, "Sinners" has earned a staggering $122.5 million in North America and $161.6 million globally, according to Variety. The film is already closing in on doubling its budget of $90 million.

Most impressive, the film saw just a 6% decline in its second weekend after earning $45 million, according to the same report. A film only seeing a 6% decline from opening weekend to its second weekend is essentially unheard of.

It goes to show the word-of-mouth pushing "Sinners" to success.

More than anything, the success of "Sinners" is a sign that people are desperate for original ideas. Moviegoers want something to enjoy other than reboots, remakes, unnecessary sequels and superhero films.

Hollywood has found itself in a seemingly unbreakable cycle of only making movies with baked-in audiences, and it's terrible. Great original ideas are about as rare as unicorn sightings.

People want new ideas. It's the same reason why Taylor Sheridan is such an epic success story. He creates refreshing and fun ideas.

Coogler did exactly that with "Sinners," and the cast crushed it. Now, the film is printing money, and for the sake of the film industry, we should all hope it continues to boom at the box office.

It might incentivize Hollywood to go back to producing new ideas instead of repackaging stories nobody wants to see.

I can't recommend "Sinners" enough if you want to see a truly outstanding movie. Even Tom Cruise is hyping it up on X.

Just don't bring the kids. The movie earned a very justified R-rating.

Have you already seen "Sinners"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.