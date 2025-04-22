Star Actress Has America On Edge After Spicy Performance In Hit Movie: WATCH

Hailee Steinfeld is captivating the country with her performance in "Sinners."

The hit movie starring Michael B. Jordan is the talk of the entertainment industry after premiering April 18. The film follows a pair of twin brothers returning to their hometown in Mississippi in 1932.

They buy a sawmill with the intention of turning it into a music hotspot, but even the best-laid plans often don't work.

All hell breaks loose when unexplainable events start to unfold.

Hailee Steinfeld has the internet on edge with "Sinners" performance.

Steinfeld plays Mary - a former love interest of one of the twin brothers - and her performance is outstanding.

In fact, she's arguably the best part of the movie after undergoing a story arc that needs to be seen to be believed.

Her impressive performance certainly has social media talking.

I truly can't recommend "Sinners" enough for anyone interested in seeing a really solid movie. I crush Hollywood all the time for running out of fresh ideas.

"Sinners" is one of the best original movies I've seen in years. It's captivating, full of wild moments, brutally violent, the dialogue is incredible and the writing is next-level.

Add in the fact Steinfeld and the rest of the cast crushed it, and we have a serious hit on our hands.

Have you already seen the movie? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.