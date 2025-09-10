Sideline Reporter Eleonora Incardona Had One Last Taste Of Summer With A Bikini & Lingerie Trip To Spain

Eleonora Incardona has done it again. After shoving the haters into a locker for criticizing her sexy outfits, she kept things moving. She's not letting them get in her head.

There's no slowing the DAZN Italy sideline reporter down. She's putting up a ton of shots on goal on social media. Her latest came from her weekend spent in Spain.

Incardona was busy getting in "one last little taste of summer." There were no fuzzy sweaters, heavy blankets, or hint of pumpkin spice in the air.

It's all bikinis, ice cream, and lingerie. An exclamation point, if you will, to a summer that she spent becoming a soccer superstar.

She wrote, "One last little taste of summer: us, the sun, the sea, and so much love… I loved every single minute of this weekend discovering a new place."

Lingerie, Ice Cream, And Soccer Stardom: Eleonora’s Weekend Had It All

This right here needs to be printed on T-shirts — "us, the sun, the sea, and so much love." That's the perfect way to summerize summer.

Props to Eleonora Incardona for recognizing her opportunity, taking full advantage of it, and not letting anyone get in her way, not the haters and not the crowd pushing fall.

Move over and follow her lead or get run over. It's as simple as that. She's not going anywhere.

Serie A is picking back up over the weekend, but you have to believe, after torching the U.S. soil earlier this summer, Incardona has her sights set beyond where she is right now.

All the greats do.