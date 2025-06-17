Sideline Reporter Eleonora Incardona Is Off To A Hot Start At The Club World Cup

While ESPN has been shoving Doris Burke and Screamin' A. Smith down our throats, a rising star, Eleonora Incardona, has invaded the U.S. to remind us what hot sideline reporters look like in Italy.

DAZN Italy, which was already home to OutKick favorite Giusy Meloni, decided to trot out Incardona at the Club World Cup — I've never heard of this tournament and don't care past the Italian sideline reporters — where she's been making quite a scene.

Incardona is everywhere this week — Miami, Los Angeles for a match at the Rose Bowl and Monday she turned up in Atlanta for Chelsea vs. LAFC.

Meanwhile, woke ESPN countered with ancient Doris Burke rambling on about nonsense at the NBA Finals.

Advantage: DAZN Italy.

Look, let's make this as clear as possible for the ESPN woks — men want to see hot women, especially during the summer working sporting events. They busted their asses at a job they hate. They had swamp ass. The only time they feel AC is when they stop in at the Wawa for a Coke and a pack of smokes.

The last thing they want to do is come home, turn on the TV and there's Doris Burke, who is about 60, telling them all about a basketball game.

THIS IS NOT HARD, YOU IDIOTS.

Hard-working, red-blooded American men want to slide into their recliner, maybe eat a weed gummy and watch hot women that would never talk to them having fun at sporting events. They want to watch hot women like Jackie Redmond conduct player interviews. Speaking of which, TNT deserves a ton of credit for bringing Jackie into the mix instead of someone like Leah Hextall at ESPN.

No thanks.

That brings me to Incardona. I don't know what the hell she's saying in her Instagram videos where she's all peppy and speaking Italian. Don't care. She's smiling. She has great teeth. She doesn't have pronouns in her bio. She's not proclaiming her love for the Alphabet Mafia.

She is having fun at sporting events.

FUN.

She's not trying to be some Big J reporter. She's there to share some information that men who just got done laying bricks might need before they place a bet and to jump off the screen because she's hot.

That's it. This is not hard.

Advantage: Incardona.