Sideline Reporter Eleonora Incardona Shoves Haters Into Locker After They Criticize Outfits For Being Too Sexy

Eleonora Incardona arrived on U.S. soil for the Club World Cup, which I only heard about because of her extraordinary coverage, and put on a performance of a lifetime.

She knew exactly what it meant to be covering the tournament in the United States. It was a huge opportunity for her as she visited several cities and she delivered.

Incardona's opportunity had little to do with soccer. It was about having fun while covering sports. Even if you have no idea what she's saying and aren’t a fan of soccer, that comes across.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Unfortunately, there are those who see the fun, they see her getting attention, and they want nothing to do with it. They go on the attack and want sideline reporting to be miserable and boring.

One such critic, an attractive woman who covers soccer, but opts to go the pantsuit route, Valentina Maceri, took aim at Incardona's Club World Cup coverage.

Italian sideline reporter Eleonora Incardona is fighting the good fight

"Incardona mainly presents the betting odds. And she does it very sexy. Sometimes vulgarly," Maceri said, reports The Sun.

Haters like this, and there are others, like fashion expert and stylist Sonja Grau, who has been critical of Incardona for not wearing outfits suitable for the business world, just don’t get it.

"Bare midriffs and that low neckline don't belong in the office either," Grau said. "It's fine in her free time, but everyone has to decide for themselves what they want to score with."

Nobody is tuning in to watch sports for the people in their business attire. We don’t want stuffy, miserable and uptight. We want comfortable, hot and fun.

Incardona gets that, and she's not switching anything up for the haters. She's putting her hand on their forehead, opening up a locker, and shoving them in.

"Style is clearly part of your personal and professional identity. How does fashion empower you in high-stakes, male-dominated environments like sports broadcasting? Fashion is my language," she said during a recent interview.

"It helps me express who I am and feel confident, even in male-dominated or high-pressure environments. I never give up my femininity — on the contrary, I use it as a strength. When you feel good in your skin, you're ready for anything."

Take the ties and pantsuits elsewhere. Italian sideline reporter Eleonora Incardona has no use for them. If you don’t like it, that's on you.