Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie & Cobra Kai Actress Rayna Vallandingham Can Kick Your Ass

Salma Hayek landing one of the four 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers had America buzzing on Tuesday. But her debut wasn’t the only one that caught the OutKick Culture Department’s eye.

SI Swimsuit rookie Rayna Vallandingham was another newcomer who deserved a closer look. She's a martial artist, an actress, and a social media influencer who can kick your ass.

The 22-year-old isn't dabbling in martial arts as a hobby at a local gym or as a way to stay in shape and help land a role on Netflix's Cobra Kai. No, she's a serious ass-kicker.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Rayna started practicing taekwondo at the age of 2. On top of that, she's a 13-time world champion and 4th degree Black Belt who also happens to look pretty stunning in a bikini.

Add that all up and all of a sudden you're getting a call from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rayna Vallandingham is kicking ass and taking names as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie

Rayna was part of the group of models, along with Alix Earle, Christen Goff, and others who were photographed for the issue in Jamaica.

As you can see, she had a solid rookie performance.

If the whole acting thing doesn’t work out, or she gets tired of winning titles as a martial artist, she can probably make a living modeling bikinis.

Whatever it is she has lined up next, fingers crossed there are nunchucks involved. With the acting credits under her belt with Cobra Kai and several other projects, it can be difficult to remember that she's legit. That's probably why she posts reminders on social media.

What a run in 2025 for Rayna Vallandingham. She appeared in seven episodes of the final season of Cobra Kai, has been cranking out content for her millions of social media followers, and became a legit bikini model.

Buckle up, she's just getting started.