Rayna Vallandingham & Her 4th Degree Black Belt Will Be In SI Swimsuit Issue, Philly Mayor Spells NFL, & MEAT!

This is one of the most disturbing emails I've read lately: Make America Scumbags Dress Less Scumbag-ish When Going Out To Dinner in Nashville

— John B. tells the story:

Kudos to Tom in VA and to you. I have seen men wearing overalls and collared white dress shirts at nice restaurants in Nashville. Our family surprised my bride on her 70th birthday by taking her to dinner at a steakhouse atop a high rise downtown. We all dressed appropriately (coats and ties for the men, cocktail dresses for the ladies), but most of the other diners were in shorts and t-shirts. Several guys were in "wife beaters" with ball caps turned backwards. Vowed never to return.

Keep up the good work!

Kinsey:

And the restaurant said nothing?

John B. responds:

Yessir. Some were dining and some just wandering around enjoying the view.

Tourist town.

Kinsey:

I'm not even asking society to go back in time 60 years. How about we go back 30 years when men were wearing collared shirts to Ponderosa? It hasn't been that long ago since men wore a nice shirt to Old Country Buffet.

What in the hell are we doing folks? It's beyond time to shame the scumbags who have zero decorum.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I keep seeing these tweets pop up where society acts shocked that Jalen Hurts lives in a $2k monthly rental during the football season

Remember the days when Antoine Walker filed for bankruptcy in 2010 after blowing through $108 million by gambling it away and living a ridiculous lifestyle? Remember Adrian Peterson who filed for bankruptcy after throwing insane birthday parties where he rode in on a camel?

I do, because I wrote about AP's birthday parties and how he blew through money. That was incredible content.

Jalen Hurts seems to be living that Gronk lifestyle where you just stash it all away and live off the endorsement money and set yourself up for a very, very comfortable life after football.

Good for him.

The same goes for A.J. Brown who shocked the world when he showed up to work in his Honda Civic. Good for him. The car gets great gas mileage to and from work. The smart guys have a daily driver.

Which style of food could you eat for the rest of your life?

— Ryan asks:

Definitely have to go with modest life with more time.

As for food, how broad are categories? Would "Tex mex" be included as "American"? Or the sushi you get here doused in spicy mayo & eel sauce be counted as "American"? Or our very Americanized "Chinese" food?

If food fusions count as "American" I’m definitely going with "American" cuisine. If they do not count, then leave me with my steak, bbq, burgers, fried chicken, and biscuits and gravy. (Yes I am aware this food choice forever will result in a much shorter "forever").

Here we go with the latest band trying to be Led Zeppelin: Are they any good?

— Todd Z. reports:

If you are into Led Zep, Black Crowes, etc., I recommend a newish group called The Band Feel.

Kinsey:

My initial reaction: They'll move to Nashville & start working with The Black Keys and land an opening spot on a Chris Stapelton tour which will then lead them to turning "country" and making a few albums that suddenly get play time on commercial country stations.

Perhaps they've already moved to Nashville. I didn't dig deep enough.

Yes, I'm very jaded about the music industry.

— Kyle in Huntington Beach, CA writes:

Thanks for publishing my email! Please pass along my thanks to Tim T. for recommending Band Maid and The Warning—both are great.

If others want that "classic rock but newer" sound, a few under-the-radar bands worth a listen are Earl Greyhound, Band of Skulls, and Wolf Alice. Nick Cave's side project Grinderman goes pretty hard too.

Why do colleges use 1st year, 2nd year, etc.?

— Jake in Charlottesville, VA writes:

To David in Cumming, GA, the '1st year/2nd year/etc.' versus 'Freshman/Sophomore/etc.'. I am a UVa grad, and we were given the story that it originated with Thomas Jefferson, who believed that your education is never over, that you're just in your '1st year of studies, 2nd year of studies, etcetera'. I've always liked that, although it probably gets kind of ridiculous once you're in your 7th year...

With regards to food at sporting events, I'll never understand why the chain pizza places allow their product to be sold at concessions stands. The Papa Johns pizza they sell at UVa games would make me never want to buy a Papa Johns pizza if I had never had one from the franchise before.

Matera, Italy from Mike T's camera

— Mike T. & Cindy T. are on the move:

Trump bobblehead in Matera:

I didn't expect you guys to answer all 9 hypothetical on Hypothetical Tuesday, but that's fine

— Myron B. in the UP did just that:

9 interesting questions. some requiring thought but at 72 and still working part time I found them interesting reflections.

1. I have always sacrificed money and position for the ability to live where I want. As an engineer I still made decent money but not what the poor guys in large cities or out on oil rigs made.

2. My second wife is from Texas and I have developed a passion for smoking, so Mexican. Although I enjoy any good dish regardless of national origin.

3. I began my career working the 10 to 12 hour days in cubicleville. Fortunately as a geological engineer, I got to do a fair amount of field time. Worst day in the field beats the best day in the office. Of course now I work 15 to 30 hours a week for clients I enjoy, doing work I enjoy, mostly.

4. Golf super power would need to be telekinesis to move the ball. At 73 I have lost a lot of distance. Of course, I also tee off from the gold tees

5. Probably the putt (see 4). But I am also past worrying about impressing anyone.

6. I would advise my younger self to start much earlier and be more aggressive. Didn't get around to graduating college until 30 so a late start. Didn't understand the power of compounding interest early on.

7. I would skip the TV. Anything I need is on the phone and internet connection. Plus with many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren spread ot all over I need to stay in touch. Plus I use the phone for a daily dose of Outkick

8. My mythical animal would probably be a unicorn. The grand daughters and great granddaughters would come visit more often and it is basicly a horse. Good vet could probably treat it.

9. To fight aliens I really like the idea of ninja squirrels. Being rodent they would multiply rapidly and after watching them defeat many bird feeder controls, they are agile persistent little fellows. Besides I have no doubt about my ability or lack thereof with a bow.

An interesting mental gymnastics. Thank you. Two other outstanding issues: for the gentleman with rabbit problems, get a good cat and underfeed it. Allow it to go out at night.

For the readers, try Louis LAmour, Charlotte MacLeod, Anne McCaffery, early Tom Clancey, Andre Norton or Isaac Asimov.. Mostly found in used book stores or good libraries these days.

.As always thank you for being a good daily read.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY just won't cut the cord:

7 - If you had to give up one modern convenience during retirement (e.g., smartphones, the internet, TV), which one would you choose and why?

I seem to be the last person on the planet that has cable - just can't cut that cord. But in retirement (in 5-7 years) I will cut that cord and get rid of the cable. Not getting rid of the actual TVs though - have to stream the shows I enjoy (and sports, obviously).

My retirement will be going to sporting events live and using AI to write scripts for my TV and Movie ideas.

Kinsey:

Don't wait to write those movie scripts, Scott. I don't know when you started following Screencaps, but Steve B. in Colorado famously wrote a Christmas movie script in his spare time and sold it to Hallmark which turned it into a movie that did incredibly well.

Get writing!

An update on tipping culture in the United States

Is this happening at other fast-food restaurants?

I hope my mother and your parents aren't falling for this scam that started showing up on phones about 10 days ago

Make sure to tell your parents that nothing great ever happened when a text came in claiming they owe money. Please don't fall for the latest one that's going around. DELETE, DELETE, DELETE.

These damn Chinese and Russians just won't stop trying to fool our old-timers.

#####################

That's it this morning. I have a skating rink for a driveway after an ice storm. I need to get out there and see what I can do to bust it up in order to get to Costco for Valentine's Day flowers.



Let's go have a great day, if you can get to work.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :