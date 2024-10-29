Embarrassing Hook Up Stories Go Viral, Proves People Are Crazy

Reddit is on fire with some wild stories about extreme measures pursued in an attempt to hook up with someone.

We've been on a truly impressive Reddit run lately. Some might even call it a generational run, as the kids say these days.

Below are just a few of our recent hits:

Embarrassing sex stories go viral.

Well, we now have a new thread popping off, and it's hilarious. Reddit users are sharing the most embarrassing/stupidest things they've ever done to have sex, and as you'd expect, the stories are internet gold.

Check out some of the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

At her request, I poured salt in each corner of my bedroom to absorb the "negative energy" the day before she came over. It worked

46 hour Greyhound bus ride. We just celebrated our 15th anniversary, and I tell her all the time I would do anything for her, except get on another bus for 46 hours.

I risked getting stabbed lol she was crazy. She said she wanted to be FWB which I was cool with but after a few rounds she pulled a knife on me for not saying I loved her after sex so I ran out with just my shorts keys and wallet. Went back to get the rest of my clothing about a week or two later she came on to me we fooled around I made sure to put the blade on top of the cup shelf while she was getting ready and we fooled around a couple times and when she asked where her knife was I dove for the rest of my stuff and ran out lol

Flew half way across the world for a girl who didn't speak English and I, French.

baked cookies and delivered them to his house just to have an excuse to drop by

Haha, i was a shepherd in the pyrenees mountains of France and in my free weekend i drove 700 km, about 430 miles, to have sex on the beach... It was worth it though...

Flew across the country to Boston. Stayed on this woman's couch for a few days. In the middle she mentions she needs to move that week. So what do I do? Move 90% of her stuff down three flights of narrow twisty old ass Boston stairs by myself. This included all the heavy stuff including her queen size mattress and box spring, which was as close as I'd ever get to that mattress.

Ignored an orgy of red flags and sacrificed my self esteem

Got married. Sure it's been 28 years and three kids. It's not for everyone, but worked out ok for me.

I once told a girl I liked Kesha's music. That lie still bothers me to this day.

Mοved in with a bοοty call during the pandemic.

Drove 8 hours one way then 8 hours back. Stayed over a week and had some fun then went home. We now live together.

I walked 14 miles. Not quite 500 and 500 more but far enough

This girl had more red flags than a communist assembly but I looked past all that cause she was my type.

I visited a Mormon temple and asked them to tell me all about their religion.

In my defense, she was super hot, and I was in my 20's. If she had actually been a devout Mormon, I might have converted to the church of latter day saints and got married. Instead we b**** for about 2 months and then we got sick of each other.

In my early 20s, allowed this dude to come to my house just for him to do nothing. We watched Paranormal Activity.

Rode my bike 15 miles in the rain while someone else was already in my bed. I was single but still 0/10 didn't get laid.

I went to her friends funeral with her underdressed. It was extremely awkward.

Flew from South Louisiana to Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was a long distance relationship. Was really crossing my fingers it wasn't a dude trying to steal my kidneys.

I tried an open relationship. It didn't really pan out... For my ex wife. Worked miracles for my current wife though. Silver linings i guess.

Honestly, I had no idea what to expect when I clicked on the thread this morning as I sipped on my always delicious black coffee. You never do know what to expect on Reddit. That's the point of the site.

However, I definitely didn't expect to read stories like these. Some of you all out there are complete savages. Get yourself some standards!

Biking 15 miles in the rain? Walking 14 miles? Pretending to be a fan of Kesha's music? Have some self-respect, gentlemen.

The internet is truly a wild place full of wild people, and I'm here for every single second of the chaos and carnage.