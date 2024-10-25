People Reveal Movies That Traumatized Them As Kids, One Is Bone-Chilling

Did you have a movie you saw as a kid that left you shook?

It seems like everyone has at least one movie they saw as a child that left the wrong impression. Most likely, it was too scary and gave you nightmares before you were old enough to realize what was real and what wasn't.

Well, there's a viral Reddit thread breaking down that very subject, and it's incredibly fascinating.

I found myself scrolling Reddit while sipping on my morning coffee (always black with nothing added like a real cowboy) when I stumbled upon "What movie traumatized you as a kid?"

Obviously, I had to click, and the answers didn't disappoint. Check out some of the responses below, and then I'll hit you all with the one that shook me to the core as a kid:

The Land Before Time. My mother died when I was three years old, so that movie messed me up.

The Neverending Story

Coraline

Not a movie movie But Michael Jackson's thriller made sure i was scared of the dark for the next ~8 years (i was 6 when i watched it)

Bridge to Terabithia was a pretty rough watch

The witches

"Old Yeller" Hey love this dog forever. Now he is getting shot in the face with a rifle. Thanks for watching.

Watership Down.

Signs. The video camera footage of the alien quickly walking passed still haunts me haha

ET. Monster in a bike basket, hiding in toys etc

The Shining, as a teenage boy.

Everyone is talking about actual scary movies, but mine was Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Violet starting turning into a blueberry and I noped up on outta there.

Jaws

I was born in the mid 1980s, so pretty much every single one in my childhood. Bambi. Old Yeller. Homeward Bound. Black Beauty. Lion King. The list goes on, but holy sh*t, they made really sad movies about animals they made you love, then they killed them dramatically, back then. They showed us Old Yeller on a school trip on the bus going back from the Toronto Zoo, about 2ish hours. We were 9 or 10, so grade 3 or 4. I still remember the gunshot and the silence, then crying.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

I was terrified of the gremlins when I was a child.

Nightmare on Elm Street

Overall, a lot of great answers, and I have a clear cut most traumatizing movie for me as a kid that is on the list above:

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

I don't remember how old I was when I first saw it. Probably five or six, and I'm sure my mom or grandmother showed it to me because it's a classic childhood movie.

It was a horror show for me as soon as the child catcher was introduced. To this day, I remember thinking there was a person running around society looking to catch and kidnap kids.

The 1968 movie wasn't fun or entertaining at all to me. It was scary as all hell. For our younger readers who don't know what I'm talking about, you can check out the child catcher below and imagine seeing that at the age of five and thinking it was real.

It still makes me shudder and uncomfortable to this day. Did any specific movie mess you up as a kid? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.