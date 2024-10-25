Las Vegas Stories About Bringing Women Back To The Room Go Viral, Serve As A Warning

What happens if you bring a stranger back to your room in Las Vegas?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. Sin City is my kind of place. It's full of great times, cold drinks, hot blackjack tables and plenty of other fun stuff to do.

I go at least once a year (read about my latest crazy trip here), and have never had anything other than a great time. However, that doesn't mean it's a great time for everyone.

Stories about bringing women back to the room in Las Vegas go viral.

Personally, I can safely say I've never brought a stranger back to my room during any of my Las Vegas trips. First off, I've been with the same woman for years. Second, I have no interest in being near people I don't really know while in Las Vegas. I'm there with the crew, and we're not looking for extra attendees.

However, I understand why people engage in extracurricular activities, but how does it actually go? We have a look at the answer thanks to a viral Reddit thread.

Check out some of the stories about people trying to hook up in Las Vegas below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I matched with a girl on Tinder who immediately unmatched when I told her I was staying at Excalibur on one trip. Haha.

No but my buddy did once. He got robbed.

I went back to a strangers room after he drunkenly started convo with me at the bar and insisted buying me drinks. We then proceeded to do cocaine and he said he would beat the sh*t out of me if I didn’t accept the watch off of his wrist as a gift after I complimented it. His wife was there as well. We drank until 9am and then I got on a flight and left. With all of my organs. He gambled/lost like 15k+ infront of me during our entire hang

No, but I did get a free room because they forgot to buckle my 3 year old correctly on the kiddie coaster and he slid to the bottom of the car and the guy wouldn’t stop the ride no matter how much I banged on the window. If he wouldn’t have finally stopped it, I was already halfway over the fence and ready to jump onto the car to get him. They even had those novelty pictures showing exactly when he slipped. He was fine and we got a hush money settlement, so the whole trip was paid for. Came back years later and the ride was apparently out of service. Memories.

I watch too many crime docs to do this.

I once had an over weight balding middle age man proposition me to go back to his room at the flamingo lol we were playing video poker at the lobby bar at like 5pm on a Sunday lol he didn’t even try to buy me a drink first haha I declined, he left me with his business card

Middle aged balding men are people too. Just so you know. But your point is valid - at least buy a drink first.

Yeah my wife, she ended up leaving with her boyfriend.

I bailed on a woman from tinder when I found out her room was in Circus Circus Manor

I had a guy refuse to come to me at the Wynn.

I went to a couples room. There was nothing wrong with it. I didn't care where they were staying.

Had a friend bring someone back in the spring. She took a few thousand while he wasn't paying attention. I wasn't shocked considering the details of his story.

I was chillen at planet Hollywood just playing a slot when these 2 girls came up to me started flirting calling me sexy etc. my dumbass thought they actually just thought I was good looking. They asked if I was staying there and if I wanted to go up to my room. So we went, I’m in the elevator trying to keep my excitement in order. We get in the room and they tell me I have to pay, I was so bummed once I realized they were hookers

I just read an article about the guys at Encore that took women to his room from the bar and they robbed him of 3 Rolexes and Zelle’d herself $1200 from his account. I wouldn’t take anyone back to my room in Vegas that I didn’t know. Not worth it. I usually stayed at the Wynn Tower Suites and there’s security at those elevators checking keys. It’s a nice comfort. I’m a woman so this also might be drastically different from the men’s stays

Do stripclub girls count?

Unless you are HIGHLY attractive, everyone only wants your money. Sorry to break it to you basic fools

Someone showed up in the room but was in the wrong party the whole time lol it was across the hall but she still stayed

Met a girl at Drai's, we were walking back to the hotel and I got a little disoriented. She ditched me when I told her I was looking for the Holiday Inn

Met a group of Italian college girls at a pool cabana, one thing led to another and one invited me to her room further down the strip. We ubered to her hotel, had our fun, and I helped unload her and her friends’ luggage. We went on our ways with a great story!

Back in 2018, I was drinking at NYNY at the main bar in the middle of the Casino. I was approached by an escort asking to if I wanted to go upstairs for $1000. Also was approached by a young couple looking for a third. NYNY is wild on a Saturday Night.

Obviously, the stories are all over the place. Here's some free advice for everyone. Vegas is a very fun place, but it can also be very sketchy.

There's a simple rule to follow when it comes to meeting women. If the woman who randomly approached you showing interest wouldn't give you the time of day in your hometown, then she's likely a hooker working you. Sorry to burst your ego, but it's true.

Second, go on Google and search how many stories there are about people being robbed in their hotel rooms. It's horror story after horror story. Keep your head on a swivel, and trust nobody.

If you do meet someone and want to get frisky and disregard my advice, let your friends know who you're with and where you are. That way there's at least an outside connection in case things go south.

As for me, I'll stick to blackjack, cold beers at Stage Door and Hogs & Heifers and not letting outsiders penetrate our little club. Call me lame if you want to, but the downsides significantly outweigh any potential short-term upsides. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.