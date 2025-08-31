Selena Gomez Proves She's Just Like Everyone Else By Slipping Into A Bikini For Her Bachelorette Party

You might get away with labeling some celebrities as out of touch and unable to relate to their fans, but not Selena Gomez. She's just like everyone else.

She's preparing to marry the love of her life, record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. But first she had to get together with her friends for a bachelorette party.

The 33-year-old headed down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with several of her closest friends. Just like any of us would do, she posed in a $758 dress, broke out a pearl-covered ensemble and slipped into a couple of bikinis.

I told you she was relatable. Don't let a moment of weakness define her. Selena has put that behind her. She deleted it for a reason.

She's back to being the fun-loving near wardrobe-malfunctioning actress we all enjoy. These moments when she really goes out of her way to relate are some of her best.

Selena Gomez Hits Cabo Like a ‘Normal’ Bride-to-Be

Here's Selena Gomez earning those "Yas queens" on her bachelorette party getaway before she has to get down to business and tackle those prenup details.

Still not convinced that Selena's just like everyone else? Well, reports are that she and her fiancé are going to tie the knot in California in September.

It is rumored to be a star-studded ceremony. An event that will take two days to celebrate. I don't know about you, but it reminds me of my wedding for sure.

Don't let her estimated $700 million net worth fool you. She sometimes wears glasses and takes mirror selfies with the TV on and that's why she's just like everyone else.