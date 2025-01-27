Actress Deletes Humiliating Anti-Trump Video, But The Internet Is Forever: WATCH

Selena Gomez might want to put the phone down and go touch some grass.

The popular actress decided to hop on her Instagram story Monday to share a video of herself sobbing over President Donald Trump's administration deporting illegal aliens.

I had to triple check to make sure this was real because it seemed like a terrible parody. The "Only Murders in the Building" star literally fought back tears while vowing to do something. Yes, an actress is crying because people who have no right to be in the country are being sent back to wherever they came from.

Selena Gomez deletes anti-Trump deportation policy video.

The video was deleted not long after being posted, and as we all know, the internet is forever. She might have regretted sharing it, but it's not going anywhere.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Would we all like to guess how her little meltdown was appreciated? Not well! Below are some of the comments on the video:

Let's be clear, nobody who isn't an American has a right to illegally enter our amazing country and stay here. You either have rules and laws or you don't have a country. It's that simple, and President Trump has made it clear those here illegally won't be allowed to stay.

First and foremost, violent criminals are being targeted and removed. A great example of that is the gang member captured in Boston who vowed that he wasn't going back.

Spoiler alert: He is.

People in entertainment don't understand that this is the behavior that makes the industry so repulsive to regular Americans. We had an election on this issue, and the results weren't close.

Republicans hold both chambers of Congress, Trump won every swing state and also the popular vote against former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The people have spoken, but Selena Gomez seems to think she knows better. She seems to think it's her place to get on social media to post a video of herself sobbing. At least she was smart enough to delete it.

Piers Morgan summed it up well.

Piers Morgan summed it up well.