Scott Van Pelt Left Visibly Stunned As Gay Kiss Rocks ESPN

There aren't a ton of redeemable people left at ESPN. And by that, I mean there might be one or two. MIGHT be one or two. Or three.

Scott Van Pelt. Kirk Herbstreit. Dan Orlovsky. That's pretty much the list, right? Everyone else is insufferable. And I mean INSUFFERABLE.

Those three dudes, though? I'd get in a foxhole with them. Especially SVP. He's an OG. He's been there forever. He's part of your childhood. He's part of mine. And he's STILL, somehow, doing his thing despite the network being borderline unwatchable. I respect the hell out of it.

Anyway, he's always been a pretty down-the-middle guy, especially for ESPN. He's certainly not as virtue-signally as the rest of them. He doesn't shout RACISM like Stephen A. or Ryan Clark. He's just a genuine dude who wants to talk sports and sports gambling, and that's what we all appreciate.

But, even genuine dudes who do everything they can to stay out of the crosshairs have their battles to fight, and demons to face. It's ALWAYS coming for us. Always.

And buddy, SVP had an absolute behemoth of a demon breathing down his neck not 30 seconds into the new year.

Rollllllll tape!

What a moment here for Scott Van Pelt

I mean, this is the good stuff right here. What an unbelievable way to start 2026, huh? Just a masterclass here from Scott Van Pelt.

"Yeah… live makeouts on Sports Center. Get into it!"

*Two dudes absolutely eating each other's faces*

"Ohhhhhhhh! What are we … What do we got …. We got love in the air!"

Incredible moment here, and SVP somehow navigated through it. This, by the way, is why I could NEVER do live TV. Never, ever, ever. I wouldn't last five minutes. I'd get canceled so fast, heads would spin.

But not SVP. He's a consummate professional, and he managed to not puke at the site of two guys tonguing each other at midnight. What a moment for Scott. Probably the biggest moment of his career, and he managed to walk the line and save it at the end.

Now, do I think he was "disgusted" by the kiss, as everyone on social media is implying? I don't know. I'm not sure disgusted is the right word. I think he was caught off guard by it, as any male would be.

That's not me being homophobic, Libs, so save your stupid emails. That's me literally just telling you the truth about how guys operate.

We're going to be slightly taken aback when we see two guys kissing in the wild. It's just how we're going to react. That doesn't mean we hate it. It doesn't mean Scott hated it. He might, I don't know. But, it certainly means we're going to be stunned by it.

You're telling me you didn't audibly gasp when the screen went from men and women making out to two dudes absolutely owning each other?

Come on. Even the staunchest Lib would agree with that.

Anyway, good for SVP. He nailed it. No surprise, though. He's a legend.