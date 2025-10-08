ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Apologizes For Pushing False Kyren Lacy Narrative With Ryan Clark After MNF

SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt issued an on-air apology on Wednesday night, acknowledging that his reaction to colleague Ryan Clark’s comments earlier in the week helped amplify a false narrative surrounding former LSU football player Kyren Lacy.

Van Pelt admitted he got it wrong, saying his reaction Monday night fell short of the facts and that key details were missing at the time, which changed the full picture.

He did not mention Clark by name.

READ: New Police Video Before Kyren Lacy Crash Contradicts Comments By ESPN's Ryan Clark That Blame Law Enforcement

SVP said late Wednesday:

"Late last week, the attorney for former LSU football player Kyren Lacy released a video challenging the version of events that Louisiana State Police used to cite Lacy in a December auto accident which claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

"On Tuesday, State Police released video and records defending their initial findings, which alleged that Lacy’s operation of his vehicle created the chain of events that resulted in the crash that claimed Hall’s life. Lacy’s car is seen traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane just prior to the incident.

"Lacy faced several charges, including felony negligent homicide, but died by suicide days before a grand jury was set to convene — meaning his guilt or innocence will never be determined in a criminal court.

"The one certainty here is that this was a senseless tragedy in December, magnified by a second life lost in April. I apologize for the incomplete reaction that aired on this show Monday night."

The Louisiana State Police have maintained that Lacy’s reckless driving triggered the crash that killed Hall.

The 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lacy was later charged and was set to appear before a grand jury before dying by suicide in April.

Van Pelt’s apology followed backlash over Monday’s SportsCenter segment, where he and fellow ESPN host Ryan Clark echoed claims of Lacy’s innocence.

During Monday Night Football, Clark delivered an emotional defense of Lacy on-air — one that Van Pelt punctuated with an "Amen."

Ryan Clark said on SportsCenter:

"Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL. He was accused of something he didn’t do — and died carrying the guilt and consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent.

"It was later discovered he was 72 yards away from the crash, and that police tried to coerce and manipulate statements that would’ve put this young man behind bars.

"They changed his joy, they changed his life — and eventually, he took his own."

The claims made by Clark have since been challenged by new footage released by Louisiana State Police, suggesting Lacy was more culpable than originally believed. While State Police stand by their findings, Lacy’s attorney continues to argue that the new evidence shows he was too far behind the collision to have caused it.

Pat McAfee also repeated the disputed details, suggesting Lacy’s innocence.

McAfee later walked back those remarks on Wednesday, admitting he should have waited for the facts.

The video released by Lacy’s attorney prompted many fans to question the investigation, only for subsequent releases from law enforcement to contradict that version of events.

After Van Pelt’s on-air agreement with Clark aired, fans online were quick to voice frustration.

One fan responded, "Once again ESPN didn’t do their homework. Journalism is dead. I miss the days when Dan and Keith just did awesome highlights with well-crafted one-liners… (that’s the tweet)."

Another user wrote, "It’s great when you do sports. But you can’t get away from race-baiting frauds like Ryan Clark."

OutKick founder Clay Travis also weighed in, blasting Clark directly on X.

"This is embarrassing. Even for you. None of what you said is true. Watch the police investigation video. He was speeding on the wrong side of the road. He caused all of this per the witnesses," Travis posted via X.

In 2024, Lacy drew criticism after pretending to fire a rifle at USC’s defense.

In April, before his death, he reportedly argued with family members and discharged a firearm, though no one was struck. He then led police on a high-speed chase before taking his own life.

Van Pelt and McAfee have publicly clarified or walked back their remarks. As of this writing, Ryan Clark has not done so.

