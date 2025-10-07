New Police Video Before Kyren Lacy Crash Contradicts Comments By ESPN's Ryan Clark That Blame Law Enforcement

ESPN's Ryan Clark went off on law enforcement's handling of former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy after Monday Night Football, describing him as an "innocent man" and blaming law enforcement for his suicide.

But new video released by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday seems to show that Clark was, once again, completely wrong.

Lacy's attorney recently released video footage of Lacy's Dodge Challenger before a fatal crash that he said essentially proved his innocence. Lacy had been under investigation for driving recklessly before a December 2024 crash that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. He was accused of speeding and passing cars in a no-passing zone. That resulted in another motorist swerving to avoid his car, then crashing into another car as a result.

His attorney, Matthew Ory, recently provided video that seemed to show Lacy's car was well over 200 feet away from the crash. As well as being behind it. "We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars," Ory said.

"However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never."

On Tuesday, however, more video was released by law enforcement that contradicts Ory's story. The video appears to show Lacy's car, the Charger, speeding and passing other drivers. It can then be seen braking and swerving back into the correct lane, seconds before a crash is heard off-screen.

The new video once again aligns with how law enforcement had described the incident. And not at all how Clark or Lacy's attorney described it.

ESPN's Ryan Clark Jumped On Kyren Lacy Original Video

The Louisiana State Police issued a statement to Fox News Digital about the crash, defending its investigation and findings.

"Following the crash, LSP conducted a detailed investigation with the assistance of crash reconstruction experts and with all available information at the time. Investigative findings revealed that Mr. Lacy’s reckless driving while approaching oncoming traffic led to the events of the crash. The findings were presented to the 17th Judicial District Court, which approved an arrest warrant based on the evidence collected. As with all investigations leading to arrest, the subjects of the investigation are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



"No one disputes that he was behind the crash scene. His swerving, passing cars and reckless operation caused the series of crash events."

And this new video release appears to show that Lacy's driving was much closer to the time of the accident than his attorney, and Ryan Clark claimed.

On ESPN, Clark, speaking with Scott Van Pelt after the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, said, without reservation, that "Kyren Lacy was innocent." Then went on to blame law enforcement for Lacy committing suicide.

"Guys, Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL," Clark said. "Kyren Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something that he didn't do. And he died having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent. It recently was discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash, that police and state policemen tried to coerce and doctor and- use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars.

"They changed his joy, they changed his life, and eventually he took his own life. This was supposed to be a career, but at least he was supposed be here. At some point throughout his career, I would expect to have said his name. So I'm gonna say his name tonight. Kyren Lacy was innocent. Kyren Lacy should be here with us. Nothing will ever repair or replace the pain. That their parents, that his parents have to feel and his loved ones have to feel. But we could say his name. There were so many stations that ran the fact that he was being investigated. So I wanted to make sure here with Scott, we could see that he was an innocent man and at least know that he has that as he rests."

Van Pelt added that he agreed and reacted "viscerally" to the point where his "hands were trembling."

"You and I talked about this earlier tonight and I'll just share with them what I share with you," he added. "I can't recall ever seeing something that made me react viscerally to the point that I felt like my hands were trembling to think that there's video that shows that this is not at all what happened. And that young man took his life. And so I will not say any more. It's your thoughts here that I just wanted to echo…"

OutKick reached out to Ryan Clark directly to see if the new video changed his opinion. Or if he had any comment on the new findings. Or if he regretted blaming law enforcement. OutKick also reached out to ESPN to see if the network would ask Clark or Van Pelt to correct the record. As of time of publishing, none had responded. OutKick will update this story if a response is received.

Others across the media have analyzed the complexity of this story, and some like LSU coach Brian Kelly, Lacy's coach, have asked for a measured approach.

"I thought that this was a process that takes time," Kellly said. "When it occurred, I said 'Let's wait until all of the info comes out.' For us to make these universal statements early on, it doesn't serve anyone well." "I don't have any facts here, I'm following it just as you guys are. Let's just be patient and make sure all the information gets out.

"(Lacy is) loved by us. He was loved before, and is loved after. Our team loves Kyren. He was a great teammate, and he's going to be missed."

Obviously, Lacy's suicide is a tragedy. The death of the passenger in the car crash is also tragic. Blaming law enforcement for Lacy's suicide, based on the video from the attorney, without context, was unquestionably wrong. Saying that he was "innocent," and that officials had tried to coerce people into blaming Lacy, is equally unjustified. One witness can be heard on police body cam video saying that "a green Charger caused all this."

Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill also issued a statement that "every witness" identified Lacy's car as putting the events in motion that led to the crash.

"The evidence is not disputed here," Murrill said. "The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office was prepared to present the case to a grand jury that showed Kyren Lacy returning to his lane. However, that does not absolve Kyren Lacy of responsibility in this matter. Every witness identified the green charger Kyren Lacy was determined to be driving, as having put the events in motion that led to the head-on collision, which killed 78-year-old veteran Herman Hall."

Maybe it's worth waiting for the whole story to come out before going off on a rant.

But then again, what else would you expect from ESPN?