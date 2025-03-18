Conservative Star Dunks On CNN Panel Over Illegal Aliens: WATCH

Scott Jennings didn't need many words to silence a CNN panel over illegal aliens Monday night.

Jennings has turned into a conservative star for entering the lion's den pretty much daily against liberals. It's incredibly entertaining.

He battles entire panels by himself as the lone conservative, and often leaves the winner. The man has experienced a meteoric rise so far in the early days of President Donald Trump's second administration.

Scott Jennings silences CNN panel over illegal aliens.

Jennings, once again, was back at it Monday night while debating the topic of illegal aliens and deportations.

President Trump has made removing illegals a top priority, especially violent criminals. Hundreds of alleged illegal gang members were rounded up over the weekend, and many were moved to El Salvador for holding. The move has sparked outrage on the left, but don't expect to see Jennings shed any tears.

"There's no illegal alien I would say let's keep here over another one. These people are here in the country illegally. Second of all, it's a violent group," Jennings told the panel in point blank fashion when debating the deportations.

You can watch the moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'd say his comments sum it up very nicely. No fat on the bone with his remarks. This is the United States of America, and this country is for Americans.

Nobody who isn't an American has the right to be here. Everyone else is a guest, and the only guests who should be here are those legally here.

There's no excuse or justification for keeping violent illegal criminals in the country. President Trump has vowed to get the situation under control, and that's exactly what he's doing.

That also includes taking down a cartel member in Colorado with a heavily-armed FBI raid. People on CNN and other liberals can try to spin it however they want, but the reality is bad people have to go.

That's the point Jennings made, and he did it in direct fashion.

What do you think of the situation and Jennings' comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.