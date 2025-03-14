Conservative Star Dominates CNN With Basic Facts And Logic About China: WATCH

Scott Jennings continues to dominate CNN, and the footage is always entertaining.

Jennings has made a name for himself for spitting basic facts on the network. The man goes into the lion's den and almost always comes out the winner.

The latest topic he torched people on?

China and the Panama Canal.

Scott Jennings schools CNN panel with basic facts.

China is the greatest threat America faces in the world, and it's not close. Despite what some talking heads might want you to believe, what happens in Ukraine or what happens in the Middle East has a very small impact on your life.

A war with China would change our lives in America immediately due to the economy, and the CCP's growing military power. One of the biggest concerns is how much influence China has over the Panama Canal. The canal serves as a vital shipping lane and potential choke point. Controlling the Panama Canal isn't just smart. It's a vital national security interest for the United States in the event of a serious conflict. That's why President Trump is so adamant about making sure America gets it back under our control.

That's something that seems lost on a surprising number of people. It's not lost on Jennings, and he made that clear Thursday night on a CNN panel.

"It is good for the United States to be prepared, and the entire project is about what we have to do to counter Chinese influence on the Panama Canal. Which is a real thing, which everyone acknowledges. We do need to get it back under control. They are violating their treaty obligations. We cannot let China run roughshod over this canal," Jennings explained when breaking down why the United States can't let China control the Panama Canal or exert influence over the strategic location.

To be clear, he's 100% correct, and more people should be saying it.

You can watch Jennings' masterclass in basic foreign policy below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Props to Jennings for pointing out the basic facts of the situation. America is the strongest country on the planet, and we have enemies all over the place.

We have to do whatever is necessary to look out for ourselves. Trust me, the Chinese will show us no mercy if they get the chance.

If they can choke point our shipping and logistics, they'll do it without a second thought. Controlling the Panama Canal makes sure they can't.

The fact this is even up for debate is mind-boggling. Furthermore, the United States built the canal and then foolishly handed it back to the Panamanians. It's time to fix that mistake.

Let's hope more people keep speaking out and sounding the alarm. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.