Scott Jennings Dominates CNN Panel With Basic Facts About Ukraine/Russia War: WATCH

Scott Jennings blasted out some facts during a CNN panel debate about the Russia/Ukraine war.

The war in Ukraine has been front and center in American politics after an epic blowout at the White House between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting was supposed to be about agreeing to a mineral rights deal. In theory, the deal would serve as a deterrent to Russia because America always protects its interests.

That's not what happened.

It turned into a massive argument between Trump, Zelensky and Vice President JD Vance. It was unlike anything we've ever seen unfold in the Oval Office, and it ended with the Ukrainian leader getting thrown out of the White House.

Scott Jennings schools CNN panel on reality of the Ukraine/Russia war.

A Monday night panel on "News Night With Abby Phillip" featured Scott Jennings, one of the few sane voices at CNN, educating everyone else about the situation.

"Is it worth it? Was not putting on a tie worth it? Is it worth it? Is it worth it," Jennings asked to get things started when talking about Zelensky's outfit during the meeting, which Trump also mocked.

Jennings noted that Russia is terrible, has found itself in a stalemate and the Ukrainians have fought "bravely and courageously."

"At the same time, the political will in the United States to open ended fund a stalemate is dropping rapidly. The American people want this to come to a conclusion. I think Zelensky is misreading the American political situation. Maybe it was true three years ago. Today, people want this to come to an end, and there's a way this ends where he wins and he cannot accept the win," Jennings told a clearly stunned panel.

Democrat Strategist Alencia Johnson also claimed during the debate America has simply given Ukraine "crumbs" during its war against Russia.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The United States has been the single largest supplier of aid to Ukraine with more than $100 billion in direct aid since the war started.

Jennings asked the panel how the war will end, and to the surprise of nobody, a clear answer couldn't be given. Sound familiar?

Here's the reality of the situation on the ground that everyone needs to understand. War is almost always a numbers game. Russia has more men and a war manufacturing industry.

It's a country of roughly 144 million against a country of around 38 million. A long drawn out war will always favor the side with more men. Look at WWII for the greatest example of that fact.

Plus, it's impossible to calculate how many Ukrainians have fled. That's led to significant manpower problems for Zelensky and his military.

Adult men between the age of 18 and 60 are required to have a "military ticket" with relevant information in case they're taken into the military. The average age of a Ukrainian soldier is around 40. That's a disaster.

You simply can't win a war with those numbers. Russia will always be able to backfill its ranks. Ukraine can't, which Vance pointed out during the Oval Office meltdown.

That means Ukraine should be incentivized to end this as quickly as possible. So far, he hasn't indicated that's his plan. The longer this goes on, the better it gets for Russia. It's not overly complicated. It's just numbers.

None of that means that what Russia did was acceptable. It's not. Putin is a scumbag responsible for invading Ukraine, but facts and reality matter. Without direct involvement from American troops or other NATO forces - which will absolutely not happen - Ukraine has no shot of pushing Russian forces back to its original borders. That means some kind of deal is the best way to stop the killing.