Donald Trump/Zelensky Meeting Turns Into Yelling Match, President Pulls Big Move: WATCH

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky descended into chaos Friday.

The leader of Ukraine was at the White House over a proposed mineral rights deal for continued American support in the war against Russia.

The deal has been weeks in the making, but it looks like it might be cooked after what people watched unfold in the Oval Office.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Zelenskiy is meeting with Trump to discuss a deal that would allow the US to share in Ukraine's natural resources, hoping to start a discussion on security guarantees. (Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump/Zelensky meeting turns into chaos.

Anyone expecting a peaceful meeting between them clearly hasn't been paying attention, and those expecting fireworks got exactly what they wanted.

The entire meeting was a complete disaster and the closing moments were nothing short of a spectacle unlike anything we've seen before in the Oval Office.

Presented without further comment, below is the entire full video. Things get *VERY* spicy around 40:00 until the end.

To make matters worse for Zelensky, the planned press conference between him and Trump never happened.

The President gave him the boot and his motorcade left shortly after the meeting. Trump took to Truth Social and wrote the following:

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky was a complete disaster. (Credit: Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Where will the situation go from here? Your guess is as good as mine, but clearly, Trump and Zelensky are on very frosty terms. There's no other way to describe it after watching the video below. We all witnessed it. The question now is what comes next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

