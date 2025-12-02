Scarlett Johansson's Classic Tale Of Being Too Hot To Be Asked Out Until Her Third Husband Is Very Relatable

Scarlett Johansson opens up about her first official date and why she bailed early.

Finally, Scarlett Johansson has let her hair down and decided to relate to regular people. It's a moment of vulnerability that almost makes up for attacks on the male gaze and her mockery of the sacred tradition of red carpet kisses.

On Monday, the actress talked about her dating life as she guest co-hosted Today with Jenna & Friends. During the discussion, the 41-year-old claimed that, despite being smoking hot and married a couple of times, that she hadn't ever been asked on a date.

Who amongst us hasn't been asked on a date because we're too hot? That happens all the time. ScarJo is a woman of the people. She just had to have Jenna Bush Hager help her put her guard down to finally reveal that. What a gift JBH has.

"Honestly, nobody ever asked me out really before," this new, vulnerable Scarlett Johansson said, to which Bush Hager responded, "I don’t believe that."

Really? You aren’t buying that woman who has been married multiple times and had several high-profile relationships was never asked out on a date before?

"I’m telling you… People say that, but it’s true," she continued. "I was a serial monogamist, and, like, I never got the kind of traditional, like, ‘Hey, would you like to have dinner with me sometime?’"

ScarJo Says She’d Never Been Asked on a Real Date Before Colin Jost

Not until Colin Jost, Mr. Right number three, came along. He did what no one else had ever done before and asked her out. She repaid him by bolting on their evening out early after he invited her out for drinks after dinner.

"I hadn’t dated basically ever, so I was just like, ‘I gotta go now. I need to leave,'" she said of the very first date she had ever been asked to go on.

You see now why I said it almost makes up for the repeated attacks on the male gaze and the running around mocking red carpet kisses? She ruined her own first date as a grown woman.

Colin might have found it in his heart to forgive her for doing so, but I'm not ready to. Not with those previously mentioned atrocities on her record. I hold my record-setting leading women to a higher standard and I believe we all should.

Thank you for being vulnerable with us, Scarlet Johansson, and relating to us on a very deep level. I mean that. But I can’t forgive and forget just yet. More of this and I may find the strength.