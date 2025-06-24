Call Me Uptight But I Don’t Like Scarlett Johansson & Her Co-Star Making A Mockery Of Red Carpet Kisses

Red carpet kisses should be more like ones Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton exchanged.

Do you remember when red carpet kisses used to mean something? I'm not talking about pecks on the cheeks either. Remember the kiss Tom Cruise planted on Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the War of the Worlds premiere?

That's when a red carpet kiss used to mean something.

Who could forget the Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton interview with MTV on the red carpet at the premiere of Gone in 60 Seconds? You know the interview. It's the one where they talked about banging in the car on the way to the premiere.

Scarlett Johansson and her Jurassic World Rebirth co-star Jonathan Bailey apparently forgot about those moments and others like them. Or worse, they don’t care. Because these two are going around making a mockery of red carpet kisses.

Call me uptight if you must, but such a meaningful tradition as the red carpet kiss shouldn’t be openly mocked. Had they done it once, that would be one thing, but Johansson and Bailey didn’t stop there.

Who will repair the damage done to red carpet kisses by Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey?

The co-stars followed up a June 17 kiss on the red carpet at the London premiere of yet another Jurassic movie, with a kiss on Monday in New York City. The one on Monday Johansson initiated in front of her husband, comedian Colin Jost.

Which, for the record, I would have fully supported except for the fact that Bailey is gay. That means no drama or marital issues playing out before our eyes. That's a shame.

Because without any of that, we just have Johansson and Bailey sharing a friendly kiss and the red carpet isn’t the place for that. Don't take my word for it, Bailey said as much.

"I believe in being able to show love in all different ways," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And if you can’t kiss your friends… life’s too short not to."

Sir, respectfully take that "kissing your friends on the lips" filth somewhere else. The red carpet is reserved for "we just banged in the car on the way over" moments.

I ask that ScarJo and her co-star please show the red carpet kisses the proper respect going forward. I believe that's a more than reasonable request.