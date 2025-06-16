New 'Jurassic World' Movie Looks Awesome, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

It's the fourth film in the "Jurassic World" series. The original series was "Jurassic Park"

A new trailer is out for "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Basic info (via Universal):

Plot: Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein

Director: Gareth Edwards

Release Date: July 2, 2025

Rating: PG-13

The "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic Park" series are two of the most popular action-adventure series ever created since the original in 1993.

The popular films based on books written by Michael Crichton are a great example of what Hollywood can be at its best.

Now, there's another film on the way with "Jurassic World Rebirth," and judging from the new preview, it looks very promising.

I'd say this film looks like it has a lot of potential, and that's great news for people who love fun experiences at the theater.

Plus, the cast is *OUTSTANDING* with Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali leading the way. Johansson has been a star for decades, and Ali has really come into his own over the past few years.

My first introduction to him at a high level was season three of "True Detective" - the second best season of the HBO show.

He crushed it as detective Wayne Hays in the dark thriller. Now, he's teaming up with Johansson for a return to the world created by Crichton.

The only reason to be cautious is that "Jurassic World Dominion" was terrible. It was borderline unwatchable slop, and was a massive disappointment.

I hope like hell "Jurassic World Rebirth" is a hard reset from the third film in the "Jurassic World" franchise.

