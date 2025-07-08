Scarlett Johansson Owes 'The Male Gaze' An Apology After Becoming The Highest-Grossing Actor Ever

Scarlett Johansson has proven once again that she's a huge box office success. So huge that the opening weekend of her new movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, helped her break a Hollywood record.

If you total up all the movies that she's starred in, she's now the highest-grossing actor ever, reports Forbes. She topped her fellow Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson and Zoe Saldana on the list.

Forbes reported that the movies ScarJo has appeared in have made $14.8 billion at the box office. That's a lot of money and, as they pointed out, her role as Black Widow played a decent part in her insane success at the box office.

This is a role that Johansson has complained about in the past during one of her "hot successful actress complains about being a hot successful actress sessions," which, for all I know, is a requirement to be included in the club in Hollywood.

Just a few days ago was her latest attack on "the male gaze."

Scarlett Johansson is a great actress who also happens to be very good-looking and there's nothing wrong with that

"The messaging is different — there are many more role models, women are visible in powerful positions and the opportunities I have had to play women who don’t have to just be one thing or another have increased," Johansson said, reports Variety.

"But when I was younger, a lot of the roles I was offered, or I went for, had their ambitions or character arcs revolving around their own desirability, or the male gaze, or a male-centred story. That is less frequent, though — something has shifted."

That something that has shifted could be her age. ScarJo, while still very attractive, is now 40 and those roles might just be offered to younger actresses now.

Now I'm not going to sit here and say that she owes her entire career to the male gaze, because that's not true. She's a great actress. But I am going to say she can't pretend like the male gaze didn’t help at all and that an apology to the male gaze is appropriate.

I highly doubt an apology from Scarlett Johansson will be issued to the male gaze, as I'm still waiting for one from her for making a mockery of red carpet kisses with her Jurassic World: Rebirth co-star, but I'm still going to say one is deserved.

Even so, it's worth noting that no matter what the special requirements for joining the club in Hollywood are, there's nothing wrong with a respectful male gaze and the roles which cash in on that.

Congratulations to the very talented and very attractive ScarJo on becoming the highest-grossing actor ever.