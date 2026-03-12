Sad Ending For Spa Offering 'Happy Endings' On Its Website—Busted For Prostitution

Answering the door at your massage parlor business without any clothes on is a bad idea if you're trying to fly under the radar and keep your doors open.

So is noting on your website, even with the tiniest of text, that you offer massages with a "happy ending." That lesson, the latest in a string of lessons learned by the massage industry, was learned just this week.

Yes, it is true that, from a strictly marketing standpoint, letting your customers know what to expect before walking through the front door is a good idea. But it's also a way to alert police of potential illegal activity.

That's how this one played out in New Jersey, according to Patch. The Township of Hamilton police turned the happy ending into a sad one when they searched Waterfall Therapy in Mays Landing on March 11.

The search warrant that was executed came about after a "lengthy and detailed investigation into allegations of prostitution" at the massage business that evidently extended beyond a quick search of the website.

Sometimes you have to get in there with some old school police work to get the job done. I don’t know if they went in for massages themselves to see firsthand what was going on, but I'd like to believe they did.

There were two arrests on prostitution and conspiracy to commit prostitution charges as a result of the search. Cuie Chen, 50, and Wen-Juin Zhou, 60, were both released on summons after their trip to jail.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department says the investigation into the business is ongoing and encourages anyone with more information to contact them.

I know I've probably said this before, but with the amount of massage parlors that keep getting busted for this, it makes you wonder how many legit massage parlors there actually are.