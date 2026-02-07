Ryan Gosling's Atrocious Throwing Motion Will Have You Reevaluating Things

Let this be a lesson to you all: movies aren't real life.

We all know Ryan Gosling.

He has everything any man could ever want. Girls want him. Guys want to be him. He's a multi-millionaire movie star, adored by nearly everyone. You get the picture.

The 45-year-old actor is perhaps best known for roles like "The Notebook," "Crazy Stupid Love," and "Remember The Titans," the latter of which he was famous for playing a stud high school football player.

But the Gos-man has been hiding a dark secret that no one saw coming.

It turns out he may have been *gasp* pretending to play someone who was good at football, because this video of him tossing the pigskin is about as atrocious as it gets.

Apparently, Gosling was shooting a promo for something called "Project Hail Mary."

What it's all about, I haven't a clue, and it doesn't look like anyone in the comments gave a damn either, because all anyone could focus on was the Mickey Mouse Club alumnus' putrid throwing motion.

Look at it this way: Ryan Gosling may be richer than you, more successful than you, better looking than you, and have a hotter wife than you do, but there's a good chance you can throw a football better than he can.

I haven't thrown a football in a couple of months and I would bet my life savings on being able to beat Ryan Gosling in a distance competition TODAY without so much as a warm-up.

I know that sounds obvious, but some people really think Matt Damon could actually beat up a room full of secret agents or that Kevin Spacey is actually an a-hole (okay, that last one is a bad example).

Women will still throw themselves at Gosling. That fact isn't going to change anytime soon, no matter how sloppy his spiral is.

Just take solace in the fact that if he ever shows up to your backyard party, you might have one thing going for you that he doesn't.