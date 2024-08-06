Ryan Gosling Drops A Neutral Hat Performance For The Ages At Paris Olympics

Ryan Gosling hit the Olympics with his wife Eva Mendes, but that's not what got the people talking. What got the people talking was Gosling's hat choices, because he threw down a neutral hat showing the likes of which we haven't seen since Rob Lowe's iconic NFL hat.

I always loved that hat because Rob was just like, "I don't play favorites, I'm just here for football," and I really identified with that.

It would appear that was Gosling's approach to hitting the Olympics… that or the dude just loves a good merch stand, I mean, who doesn't?

Gosling and Mendes are celebrities, therefore they were on hand for some of the women's gymnastics events. Now, Gosling had a choice: would he go with a hat that supported his native Canada? Would he opt for one to support the US of A?

Nope. The man who once made a jacket with a scorpion on it seem cool and not really douchey in the movie Drive, appears to have said, "I just hope everyone has fun, give me a plain green hat with the Olympic rings!"

That's a very nice neutral hat. It screams, "I just like the Olympics. Why else would I get up at five in the morning to watch handball."

But believe it or not, that wasn't Gosling's only neutral hat while in Paris. That same day, he and the missus hit up some equestrian events (I'm guessing basketball and swimming were sold out) and he had another, different neutral hat plopped on top of his head.

Now that appears to be less of a neutral Olympics hat and more of a hat giving a thumbs up to the NBC Olympic coverage, which I must admit, has been solid. Mike Tirico is always great, and it was nice to have Scott Hanson easing us into football season with Peacock's Gold Zone.

But what a neutral hat showing over in Paris from Gosling.

The only thing that's a bit of a shame is that he didn't bust out a third to complete the neutral hat natural hat trick.