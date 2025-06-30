Ryan Gosling's New Movie Looks Like A Wild Space Adventure: TRAILER

"Project Hail Mary" with Ryan Gosling looks like a lot of fun.

Basic info (via the trailer):

Plot: 11.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all.

Cast:

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Ryan Gosling, Liz Kingsman, Sandra Hüller and James Ortiz.

Source material: The film is based on a book written by Andy Weir.

"Project Hail Mary" trailer released.

The trailer for "Project Hail Mary" dropped on Monday morning, and it looks like an incredibly fun film. Granted, I never read the book and never will. You know the drill. Going in blind is more than fine with me.

Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I understand this isn't technically an original idea because it's based on a book, but it's certainly extremely fresh by Hollywood standards.

I know I've been ranting lately about how boring Hollywood's repackaged ideas are, but at least we are getting an injection of new content that genuinely looks interesting.

As we saw with the success of "Sinners," people respond when actually given the chance to see something new and unique.

Hopefully, "Hail Mary" fits a similar vibe. Plus, Ryan Gosling is great. It's hard to believe it's already been nearly 25 years since he played a defensive back in "Remember the Titans" with Denzel Washington.

His career has certainly come a long way.

You can catch "Remember the Titans" in theaters starting March 20, 2026. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.