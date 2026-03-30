Rockies Reporter Gianna Girardi Tries To Fire Up The Fellas In A Bikini, Hurley's Headbutt & Yes Kings!

Final Monday of March. This is it, folks. We're two days away from April. Two days. Give it all you got, because after tomorrow, we're onward and upward.

Two days, and we turn the page …

To the Final Four.

To The Masters.

To Easter, which is shockingly early this year.

To the NFL Draft.

I mean, who has it better than us? This is where things get good, boys and girls. March is but an appetizer for the rest of the year. Spring has sprung, as you'll see it here in a bit with Rockies girl Gianna. The sun is out. Flowers are blooming. UConn is ripping out hearts.

Let's ride.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where Gianna Girardi shrugs off Colorado's season-opening sweep by the pool. As one does.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Jimmy Kimmel dragged his poor kid to a No Kings rally on Saturday like an absolute monster, and ESPN actually listened to one of my suggestions.

I know. Stunning. Baby steps, though. Good work, World Wide (Woke) Leader!

Grab you whatever energy drink Dan Hurley takes in the morning – throw it away so you don't have a heart attack – and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Where were you when UConn stunned Duke?

I feel like last night was one of those "where were you" moments, right? There have been a couple of those over my 33 years of sports-watching.

The biggest ones that I can remember?

Barry Bonds breaking the HR record.

Red Sox winning it all in '04.

Boston Marathon bombing (I was right down the road at a Panera, oddly enough).

Miami Miracle.

Tiger winning The Masters in 2019.

Ryan Newman Daytona 500 crash in 2020 (the media center!)

Kobe helicopter crash (also the Daytona media center)

Last night was probably up there. You almost thought what you were watching wasn't real. Like, somehow, AI had hacked into the network (which, by the way, is coming). Just an unbelievable 10 seconds, which is what my wife says to me all the time!

As for me … I missed the whole thing because I've got a sick kid. So, that was nice. Didn't see that twist coming, did you?!

Oh well. As is life as a parent, I reckon.

Anyway, let's get this class started with more Dan Hurley!

What a weekend of #content!

I mean, I feel like that's a fair question, right? Again, I didn't see any of it live, but is there a reason Hurley wasn't T'd up for this? The dude literally made contact with an official! I'm not going to call it a headbutt, but … it's kind of a headbutt, no?

What am I missing? Did the ref just freeze? Was he so stunned by what Hurley did, that it never fully translated? I don't understand. I'm genuinely asking, too. I want to know if that should have been a technical foul.

If I'm that ref, I'd blow the whistle so fast Dan's head would be SPINNING. Maybe I'm wrong? I don't know.

It's just … odd. That's all. If the ref called him out on it, would he really be able to argue with THAT video making the rounds? I don't think so. I don't see how. A lot of people on the #internet are saying the ref didn't call it because he "understood the situation" and "you don't call that with 0.3 seconds left."

Huh? Why the hell not? Where in the rule book does it say "coaches can't make contact with an official unless there are 0.3 seconds left"? I don't think it does. I'm not 100 percent sure, I guess, but I'm fairly certain it doesn't say that.

Anyway, let's get to the #content and then to Joe Girardi's niece!

Gianna, Tiger & Yes, Kings!

Amazing. What a weekend. The calm before the (April) storm. Can't wait. Couple thoughts …

1. An underrated aspect of the ABS system has been the crowd. Absolutely electric this weekend. Completely new dynamic to the game.

2. Good to see we still live in a world where managers can get tossed over balls and strikes. I thought ABS would abolish that. I saw two skippers get tossed this weekend alone. Great news.

3. Mr. Feeny doing cameos at 99. Don't know whether that makes me sad or happy. Frankly, I'm just glad he's still kicking. The day we lose him will be a tough one.

4. Reports of Lainey Wilson losing her butt were clearly premature.

5. Did you know we were sending astronauts to the moon this week? Feel like that should be a bigger story.

6. Jane Fonda and Bruce Springsteen fit RIGHT in with the lunatics this past Saturday. And I mean RIGHT in.

Rapid-fire time!

I mean, my God. Imagine, just for a second, waking up on a beautiful spring Saturday morning and grabbing your kids and making them spend all day at a "No Kings" protest. Imagine how miserable your life HAS to be to do that.

It's amazing. The Libs are just so unhinged at this point. Every day, they get nuttier and nuttier. Do they know that we're all just laughing at them? Like, we just sit back and laugh. We drive by them on the street, roll the windows up so we don't smell the stench, and just laugh at how goofy they are.

I spent my Saturday on the back deck watching the Red Sox, drinking beer, and gambling on the Hard Rock app. My kids went to the park and played with their friends. I grilled steaks for dinner.

Different worlds. Different Americas. They're just so pathetic, and so lost, and, frankly, so sad.

Amazing.

Next? Look who has been reading Nightcaps lately!

Yes! I BEGGED the wokes over at ESPN to replace Sunday Night Baseball with college baseball, and they actually did it last night. Albeit it was on ESPN 2, but whatever. I'll take the win.

More of this. PLEASE. I'm telling you, it's the right move. I promise. Welcome to class, ESPN! We hate you.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week, both for us AND for the Florida (not Miami) Marlins. They're 3-0 and coming off a big sweep of the horrible Colorado Rockies to start the season.

Luckily, Rockies TV host Gianna Girardi doesn't seem worried … at all.

Take us into the week, Gianna!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did you attend a No Kings rally this weekend? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.