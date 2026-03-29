Duke Cringe: Blue Devils Radio Crew Searches For Technical Foul As Braylon Mullins' Sent UConn To Final Four

Duke didn’t just blow a 19-point lead—they had their radio crew inventing fouls that only existed in Durham.

In one of the wildest games in NCAA Tournament history, it was the Duke radio broadcast team scrambling for a foul that didn’t exist after UConn’s Braylon Mullins capped off a historic comeback.

We’ve been treated to some incredible college basketball lately—and with that comes a few unforgettable moments behind the mic.

Following UConn’s dramatic 19-point comeback win, the award for most dreadful announcer sequence goes to the Duke radio crew, who were left stunned as the Blue Devils coughed up the ball with just seconds remaining.

"Seven seconds, tried to throw it ahead, deflected, stolen by Connecticut," the Duke radio team noted live. "Two seconds, it's (Braylon) Mullins up top for the win. Oh, he hit it, with three-tenths of a second to go. Malachi Smith ran off the bench!! That should be a technical, but with three-tenths of a second to go, UConn leads 73-72.

"As Connecticut got the three from Mullins, after the turnover from Boozer."

The problem for the Duke crew looking for a technical foul, of course, was that Malachi Smith was actually already on the court during that wild final sequence.

So, that was just a waste of air-time for the crew, though we all understand how chaotic it can get on a broadcast in those circumstances.

But, it doesn't look like fans are going to show much sympathy for Duke.

Boozer Should’ve Held The Ball, Fans Show Duke Zero Remorse

In reality, all Cayden Boozer needed to do for Duke was just hold onto the ball and wait for UConn to foul with the final seconds draining off the clock. Unfortunately for Duke fans, and to the joy of everyone who dislikes them, Boozer tried to advance the ball past the half-court line and the rest was history.

Judging by the comments on social media, I don't think there will be many college basketball fans showing sympathy for the Duke Blue Devils.

What did Duke head coach, Jon Scheyer, think of the final play?

Well, the loss to UConn doesn't come down to just one play, according to Scheyer.

"Look, we just have to secure it, right. We got it, they had to foul. I was ready for a timeout, and we just gotta hold on…. This is not about one play, about every play that put us in that position."

What a rough week for college basketball fans that live in the North Carolina triangle area.

First, UNC blew a 19-point lead to VCU - a loss that ultimately led to Hubert Davis being fired. Then NC State lost Will Wade to LSU after falling to Texas in the First Four. And now, Duke adds its own 19-point collapse to the list.

March Madness, indeed.