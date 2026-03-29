Final Four Earthquake Rumbling: How Bill Self, Billy Donovan And Dusty May Could Flip College Hoops

CHICAGO — Remember the ripple-effect that Nick Saban had on college football when he announced his retirement? There could be something brewing in college hoops that would have Dusty May becoming the center of attention, after Michigan destroyed Tennessee 95-62 to advance to the Final Four.

As we head into a Final Four showdown between Arizona and Michigan inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, we could be on the cusp of witnessing another earthquake inside the sport.

There has been plenty of chatter among those within the coaching community that Bill Self could end up retiring, which would open up the Kansas job that would force certain coaches to start making tough decisions.

But, there could be a scenario where all hell breaks loose within basketball.

Let's say Billy Donovan leaves the Chicago Bulls for the North Carolina job, which multiple sources have told OutKick is a real possibility for the former Florida Gators head coach. This could lead the Bulls to make a run towards Dusty May, or at least gauge his interest in a jump, especially if he wins a national championship.

After he coached his team to a throttling of Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, Dusty May is going to have options if he's even thinking about leaving Ann Arbor.

Would the potential opening at Kansas outweigh him running it back with the Wolverines? I'm just pointing out a few scenarios that could take place here, so don't destroy the messenger.

What about the Chicago Bulls, if Billy Donovan were to take the North Carolina job?

I'm just saying, there could be options that open up that nobody is loudly speaking of, outside the college basketball blue blood.

One would have to seriously wonder which job would be better. Could next weekend's Final Four matchup between Michigan and Arizona be some sort of caveat to potential madness in the coaching ranks?

There is also a scenario that Josh Schertz, who turned down the NC State job on Sunday, could then become a potential candidate for the other jobs that might open over the next 10 days or so. The Saint Louis coach doesn't just turn down an opportunity in the ACC if his reps don't think something else could open down the line that might be more intriguing.

Maybe he's risking another season at Saint Louis because of the chances that another massive job opens up.

In reality, the one thing Michigan has to worry about moving forward is how much they can raise from an outside-NIL standpoint for the Wolverines to make this run again? We know they have money, but it's how much they are willing to spend on basketball that should be the main question.

No, I'm not implying they aren't doing enough right now, but we all know that cutting down the net is the only true satisfaction outside donors get from their investment. Just ask Kentucky fans.

And, which is the more attractive job? If Kansas were to open, that could certainly give Dusty May something to think about once the Wolverines trip to Indianapolis ends.

We have seen a massive domino falling in the past that triggered chaos within college athletics, and that was Nick Saban stepping away.

I know people are paying attention to the opening at North Carolina. But maybe we should be looking towards Kansas for where the additional madness actually occurs.

Final Four Showdown Between Arizona And Michigan Will Be Cinema

I don't think anyone should be worrying about these two teams stalling out next weekend.

The truth of the matter is that both the Wildcats and Wolverines have been two of the best teams in college basketball this season, with their recent performances in the Elite Eight only proving that point.

After defeating Purdue on Saturday night in resounding fashion, there are some that would say the national semifinal is the national championship caliber game that should actually crown a champion.

Until you see Yaxel Lendeborg of Michigan play in person, it's truly hard to comprehend just how good the young man is, scoring 27 points against Tennessee on Sunday.

Can you imagine the show we are going to get from a Yaxel Lendeborg versus Koa Peat matchup? What about Jaden Bradley versus Elliot Cadeau?

The potential opportunities for entertainment are endless, though I'd expect nothing less from two of the best programs in the country.

Forget all the noise heading into this one around which team is better. We'll find out in the semifinals which team is worthy of a favorable argument.

I think it's fair to say that the basketball gods decided to award us with a game that is worthy of a Final Four.