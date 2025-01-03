Rob Schneider Pitched LA Times’ Billionaire Owner to Fund ‘Conservative Slternative’ to ‘The View’

Last month, comedian Rob Schneider told Fox News that he plans to develop an alternative to ABC's "The View." Schneider described the project as an all-women's panel show that would be funny and independent.

"It will be the opposite [of The View] because this will be entertaining. It'll be funny. It'll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and tell stories, and health and wellness," Schneider said on "Fox News at Night."

According to Status, Schneider recently met with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong in El Segundo about the possibility of the billionaire funding the new show. Soon-Shiong is the owner of the Los Angeles Times and made news in the fall for stopping the paper from endorsing Kamala Harris and vowing to add more conservative voices to the outlet.

Cheryl Hines, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, joined Schneider and Soon-Shiong during the meeting, the report adds.

A spokesperson for Schneider confirmed that the comedian met with Soon-Shiong. "Rob did have a wonderful meeting with Mr. Soon-Shiong and liked the new direction the LA Times is taking," the rep said.

An alternative to "The View" would certainly meet a market demand. "The View" has become the most clown-ish show on television, save for maybe Joy Reid's primetime program on MSNBC. That one is bad, too.

Consider that Joy Behar is no longer even the worst woman on the set. That title belongs to Sunny Hostin, who is quite the trip. Hostin has had to read several legal notes on-air since the November election because of her reckless inaccuracies. Not a great look for a lawyer.

Tomi Lahren and I named Hostin one of the biggest losers of 2024 on OutKick's "Fearless" last week. You can watch that episode here.

Schneider didn't say who would star in the upcoming show but promised to provide "household names." OutKick recently asked readers to fantasy book conservatives on "The View," to which they overwhelmingly responded with Roseanne Barr.

She'd certainly fit Schneider's criteria of "funny."

Readers also suggested names like Michele Tafoya, Gina Carano, Danica Patrick, Dana Loesch, and Sage Steele – each of whom Schneider should also consider, even for just a few episodes.

Readers also suggested Clay Travis. Well, he volunteered:

Of course, the show's success or lack thereof will depend on distribution.

Even with Soon-Shiong's backing, Schneider may struggle to find an existing television network to license the show to air. Not many television networks could handle a right-leaning alternative to "The View," even though the project could rate very well.

If not on television, Schneider would likely have to find a streaming service to carry the show. He could also air the show on YouTube, though sponsors are flaky.

Either way, the ladies on "The View" need some competition.