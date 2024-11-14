'The View' Wants To Add A True Conservative Voice; OutKick Readers Nominate Candidates

ABC News is reportedly looking to add a true conservative voice to "The View."

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the network is in "panic mode" as executives "hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on The View, as well as those on other shows."

"The View" previously claimed that it represented conservative viewpoints with the addition of Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications director for Donald Trump, in 2022.

Not quite.

Griffin, an obvious RINO, has spent the past two years on the program trying to convince the cackling hens that she has great remorse over her time serving the president-elect. She's a fraud.

Thus, never in the show's 27 years of existence has a voice of opposition been in more demand. Specifically, someone to hold Sunny Hostin accountable for her perpetual racism, proud bigotry, and countless inaccuracies.

Now, we aren't convinced that ABC would hire a true conservative to join the cast of "The View." Even five-on-one, just one of today's conservatives could make a mockery of the clueless hens.

However, for the article's sake, let's say ABC was sincere in wanting to add an actual pro-Trump voice to the desk. We asked our loyal OutKick readers to name which conservative they'd pick to throw into the hyenas' den.

The answers didn't disappoint.

So far, Roseanne Barr is the overwhelming favorite. Hard to argue.

The cattiness of the mean girls would not intimidate her. She'd welcome it. There's nothing more insulting to the self-righteous than mockery. And, oh, would the cast give Roseanne fodder for mockery.

ABC should make it happen, even for just a day. It would be really good TV.

Technically, ABC could add a male to the desk. If so, our readers have their sights set on one particular male commentator, a male commentator who already announced on Thursday he's up for the job:

Can you? Clay Travis on ‘The View’ would be gold.

Others named Scott Jennings, who similarly combats network-wide, left-wing propaganda nightly on CNN. Granted, here's hoping Jennings lands as Trump's first press secretary of his second term.

"Candace Owens," responded David Fenske. Now, David, ABC isn't looking to hire someone to humiliate its employees.

Kayleigh McEnany's name appeared several times. Interesting. ABC would have had to add a few more liberals to the desk to balance out the intellect. Kayleigh is that good.

"Megyn Kelly would be ideal, but they'd never. So, Rachel Campos-Duffy is my choice. "She can handle the rabid toddlers … she has nine kids," commented another reader.

Just imagine the virality. Dan Abrams and Mediaite would surely appreciate it.

Tomi Lahren was also a favorite among our readers.

Tomi does such a great job for OutKick and Fox News. Her coverage of the 2024 presidential election was among the best in the industry. Luckily, even as a third job, Tomi would still mop the floor with the hens – particularly Joy Behar.

"Michele Tafoya is the pick," said Shane.

Tafoya is a skilled broadcaster. She is very sharp. Unfortunately, she is already out of the running. Well, that's at least what we assume. The last time she appeared on set, Tafoya owned the main cast on their home field:

Tafoya is so good.

"Sage Steele (I really like sage though and don't want her around those horrible people)," said Jeremy Storey.

Jeremy: Sage used to work with Elle Duncan, Michael Eaves, Kevin Negandhi, Keith Olbermann, and Ryan Clark. She's past working with horrible people.

"Any real conservative woman would shred them every day and they wouldn’t want that, they’ll stick with the same dolts," said a reader.

Speaking of real conservative women, I nominate SiriusXM host Stacy Washington.

While Stacy is "just someone's mom on the radio," Stacy is so smart, brutally honest, and funny. She would be the most likable woman on "The View" in three decades. She'd also expose the shallowness of each woman across from her.

"Danica Patrick, Rosanne Barr and Gina Carano on a rotating basis," commented Hunter’s Crack Pardon. Intriguing. But, remember, Hostin doesn't like white women. She's made that obvious.

Lisa Boothe's name came up frequently.

As we mentioned in a mailbag this summer, Lisa has done a great job building her "Truth" podcast, inviting on news-makers and asking them questions like an actual journalist.

Lisa is a television star. She's also one of the most authentic people you will meet in the television industry. Lisa is fearless. She was among the first mainstream voices to open up about why she opted against the COVID vaccines. She started a trend.

Suffice it to say, she's everything Alyssa Farah Griffin is not. And Alyssa would throw a tantrum if Lisa made her way to the desk.

"Since ESPN screwed her over, Sam Ponder is my vote," Chuck said via email.

Chuck, Sam might be too controversial for a show like "The View." Before ESPN fired her in August, Ponder posted on X that "XY= male XX= female." Damn her.

"It doesn’t matter. It will be near impossible to overcome those cackling harpies taking over anyone that disagrees with them. Need at least two strong conservatives to have a fighting chance," warned a reader by the name of Bub White.

We disagree. One is enough, given the skill level of the opposition.

Other ideas the OutKick readers sent in include Dana Loesch, Kari Lake, Lara Trump, and Alina Habba.

Now, back to reality.

Expect ABC News to add some catty, holier-than-thou neocon sympathizer to the desk. A Nikki Haley-type who masquerades as a true conservative.