Comedian Rob Schneider Launching New Women's Talk Show To Compete With 'The View'

Comedian Rob Schneider is launching a new women's show that he describes as an alternative to ABC's "The View." Schneider detailed his plans for the show during an appearance on "Fox News @ Night" on Monday.

"‘No Apologies Media,’ my new company, we're going to do an all-ladies talk show that won't be like ‘The View,’" Schneider explained.

"It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It'll be funny. It'll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and tell stories, and health and wellness.

Well, that certainly would differ from "The View."

Schneider didn't say who would star on the show but promised to provide "household names." One name to watch: Roseanne Barr.

OutKick recently asked readers to fantasy book one conservative on "The View," to which they overwhelmingly responded with Barr. She'd certainly fit Schneider's criteria of "funny."

Readers also suggested names like Michele Tafoya, Gina Carano, Danica Patrick, Dana Loesch, and Sage Steele – each of whom Schneider should also consider, even for just a few episodes.

The market – and nation – could certainly use an alternative to "The View." The ABC daytime program is a shell of its former self.

Today, the show is best known for its promotion of blatant racism spewed by co-host Sunny Hostin, arguably the nastiest, racist, and most privileged voice on television.

She is abhorrent. And the fellow cackling hens, including Alyssa Farah Griffin, aren't much better.

"The View" isn't even all that entertaining anymore, aside from Hostin frequently having to read legal notes on-air due to her reckless and defamatory coverage of conservative Americans.

We admit that that can be entertaining.

"We're going to have an entertaining show with people — from all over America. We're not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber," Schneider added.

The new show will begin filming episodes before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.