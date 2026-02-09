Ring 'Lost Puppy' Super Bowl Commercial Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Have we learned nothing from surveillance in The Dark Knight?

If there's one thing (almost) every single one of us can agree on, it's that we LOVE dogs.

With apologies to cat people, dogs are probably the most universally beloved animal among American consumers, and many companies have exploited this fact lucratively for decades.

If your product is performing poorly, just slap an adorable puppy on your packaging or in one of your commercials, and it's almost a guarantee you will drum up some interest.

The Ring doorbell company took this theory to its logical extreme on Super Bowl Sunday, and they may have inadvertently discovered the threshold of the average consumer's love for canines.

In case you missed it, here is Ring's "lost dog" Super Bowl ad that aired Sunday night in all its glory.

Aww! So cute, right?

But wait. What's that I hear off in the distance? Is that… George Orwell's music?

That's right, folks. It would appear as though Ring thought they could sneak their real agenda past the American public, but we know better.

Remember, this is a far more cynical generation that lived through The Patriot Act, so they've been trained to sniff these things out like drug dogs at an international airport.

Just look at the backlash Ring received from large swathes of the online community.

That's just a small tip of the iceberg, with the response to this commercial being almost universally negative.

Do I think Ring is involved in some mass surveillance conspiracy where they are actively spying on the American public?

No, not necessarily.

But, as we have all learned in the past decade plus, the government can easily tap into our devices and surveil U.S. citizens without our knowledge and consent.

I mean, come on, folks! Have we learned nothing from The Dark Knight?

What was a whimsical yet cautionary tale about the dangers of The Patriot Act in 2008 is now happening in real life with our doorbell cameras.

Neat!

I'm looking forward to the commercials from the Democrats during the 2028 election campaign that site dog deaths due to accidental firearm discharges as a reason to abolish the Second Amendment.

And, once again, my hat goes off to Ring.

Congratulations on making a commercial so reviled that even dogs couldn't save it. Now THAT is talent!