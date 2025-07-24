Compton Woman Shares Doorbell Camera Footage That Shows What Looks Like An Alien Walking By Her Porch

Has Compton, California been visited by beings from another planet? Maybe.

A resident of the city captured something interesting on her doorbell camera last month. The footage shows something that looks like an alien walking by her front porch.

Jessica Ortiz posted the clip on her Instagram account, racked up more than a million views on it, and was left asking if she was "trippin." Here is that footage.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

She's certainly not trippin if she's referring to the being, which appears to be an alien, caught on her camera around 1 am on June 5. There is something in the bottom right corner that appears for a couple of seconds at most.

I will say, however, if those are Christmas lights hanging from the porch, she isn’t entirely trippin-free. It's a fact that only those who are trippin have Christmas lights up six months after the holiday.

Is it an alien, a child, a mariachi animal, or a large cockatoo?

This possible alien sighting is perfect for the local news. NBC Los Angeles spoke to Ortiz about what her camera captured. She said, "I was like, 'I’m going crazy. I’m literally going crazy; I’m losing my mind.'"

She continued, "I unlocked my phone, and I guess the notification had just got in, so I opened the video as soon as I unlocked the phone … as soon as the video starts, I caught it when it opened."

She showed the video to her son, who sat up in bed, played the video several times and told his mom to call the police because it was an alien. She didn’t want to sound crazy, so she decided not to do that.

None of her other cameras captured the figure and her neighbors didn’t report seeing anything out of the ordinary either. So is it an alien? Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans weighed in and couldn’t "conclude that this is a hoax" after seeing the footage.

Some people, according to Ortiz, think it's a child, or a mariachi, or even a large cockatoo. Is this an alien in Compton or something else? Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com.