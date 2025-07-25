Sydney Thomas Dominates All Of Canada At Calgary Stampede, Christina Aguilera Off The Top Shelf & Hulkamania

What a week it's been out of the bullpen

We made it. It's Friday and the last day of my latest appearance out of the bullpen. Joe will be back tomorrow and rolling from Saturday to Saturday.

Hopefully you've got plans to sneak out of the office early today and the weather holds up where you are for some time at the pool or an early start on the weekend on the patio.

I'm not going to do too much rambling today to start today's column. There are a bunch of emails to get through. Believe it or not, the PB&J with no J emails are still coming in.

Speaking of the PB&J with no J emails, those turned around what was shaping up to be a terrible week thanks to my Yankees. They had a chance to make up some ground on Toronto and instead slid back another game and a half.

Now I have a bunch of different jelly substitutes to try, but it could have been a much worse week over all. Let's not drag this intro out any longer than necessary.

I have to pack for the beach, and you have to get that early start on the weekend going. Let's get to the emails. The non-PB&J ones will kick it off.

golf

- Tom from Tarpon Springs writes:

I suppose the Irish think they are the know it all's as far as golf fans

are concerned.

Who the fuck would pick up a ball in play??? Especially the ball Rory hit.

I saw an option listing the majors from Europe:



OPEN



MASTERS



US OPEN



PGA



or



OPEN



US OPEN



MASTERS



PGA



well enough said for their golf knowledge. We know which one is #1

SeanJo

Hey Tom, I'm not much of a golf guy, but I love a good stick to someone email. Take that Europe!

What exactly is Bigfoot doing to that raccoon?

- Chris W. from Dallas writes:

Wrong answers only...

SeanJo

For those who missed it, there was a Bigfoot decal or whatever on a vehicle that was part of Wednesday's column. It showed Bigfoot lying on his side PETTING AND NOTHING ELSE a raccoon.

RAGBRAI

- Ben K writes:

SeanJo - RAGBRAI - Registers Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, I always do a day or two because it is a great time. I am from Iowa and the route usually ends up with in 60 miles of my house, so off I go with some family and friends. To go the whole 450 miles takes an entire week and with limited vacation days, its hard to justify it. But, if there was a Team Outkick, I may be talked into it. Look up RAGBRAI. 20,000 plus people do it every year (Lance Armstrong included), from every state and multiple countries. There are lots of Teams with great names, for example Team Sloth - we get there when we get there. Team That's What She Said, just hundreds of Teams including each branch of the Military. If Team Outkick is ready, so am I.

This past Monday my 10 year old daughter did 34 miles on my old Huffy! Picture attached. All steel, one gear, banana seat from 1980. She had hundreds of cheers and compliments all along the way, and she just ate it up - proud Dad moment. Do hard things - it is worth it.

SeanJo

Nice and props to your 10-year-old for putting in 34 miles on the old Huffy. That's impressive. 450 miles over an entire week sounds insane to me. I think you're doing the right thing by putting in a couple of days and getting out of there.

Nascar 2026 Naval Base Coronado

- Kirk B writes:

What's more American Than The U.S. Navy & NASCAR Race Road Course Race At U.S. Naval Base Coronado

God Bless America

https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/j7qty5ul

SeanJo

Not much is the answer to that. A race on a naval base to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy should be a good time for NASCAR fans.

Why do you love Yankees and Steve Largent?

- Rob in NC writes:

You do a great job subbing in for Joe.

Why do you love the Yankees? Are you from the NY area? Was your dad a fan, and if so, why? I’ve always been a believer that you fall in love with professional sports teams because either the team is located near where you grew up, or your dad loved the team and he instilled it in you.

You are obviously a huge Steve Largent fan, which is cool, but one could argue he is polar opposite of the Yankees. Can you shed some light here?

Keep up the good work. All the best.

SeanJo

My family is originally from eastern Pennsylvania. My grandfather was a Yankees fan. He passed it down to my father and that's how I ended up being a fan.

The Steve Largent connection is thanks to my grandmother, who lived in Seattle. I spent a couple of summers out there and even lived there for eight months or so when I was little.

We went and saw a few Mariners games during that time. So I'd keep up with the teams. I wasn’t a fan of the Seahawks or anything. I just liked Steve Largent.

Terry Fraudcona

- Montgomery Lee in Tennessee writes:

Daily reader of Outkick. By far the best website of all times (R.I.P. Rickey Henderson). Biggest baseball fan out here. Anywho, "Teabaggin Terry" lost me forever when he said that Michael Jordan "coulda been" a major leaguer. Ever laugh so hard that you blow snot rockets?

SeanJo

Hey Montgomery Lee, first off thanks for the support. And as a Yankees fan, I'm on board with hating on Terry Francona for almost any reason.

I never liked the whole stupid scooter ride to work thing, so going after people for thinking the name change from the Indians to the Guardians is stupid wasn’t going to make me a fan of the man.

The W

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Great comparison on the Dan Patrick Show this morning between Caitlin Clark and Tiger Woods (one of the Danettes made the comparison). Like Tiger, Caitlin drives ratings and attendance in ways no other player in their league does – as the TV ratings for the All-Star Game once again proved (and as everyone at ESPN promptly tried to disprove).

I’ll take it a step further: The PGA fully embraced Tiger – promoted him almost to the exclusion of other top golfers, and when there was grumbling from some players about all the hype about Tiger basically told them to suck it up and enjoy the bigger paydays he was making possible for everyone.

The PGA rode Tigermania like a world cup surfer riding a monster wave.

The WNBA? They’re either busy denying a wave even exists, or claiming it’s no bigger than all the other waves, and basically doing all they can to distract people away from the tsunami that is Caitlin Clark.

It is completely insane.

If Clark tires of being the most hated player in the league and ends up joining that breakaway 3 on 3 league, the WNBA will go back to being an afterthought on the American sports landscape – less popular than hockey, tennis or soccer, fighting rugby and lacrosse for scraps.

SeanJo

I agree the WNBA (I'm not calling it The W) is and will continue to botch Caitlin Clark and her ability to draw in fans. But I think the league is going to need a few more players at or near Clark's skill level (when she's playing her best).

Maybe it's just me, but I haven’t watched a second of a WNBA game, not counting the Mebound clips or others like Clark getting tackled on the court on social media.

Death in 3's

- Kirk B writes:

Hulk Hogan Has Passed Away at the age of 71 you will be missed

First Theo Huxtable

Then Ozzy Osbourne

Now Hulk "Thunderlips" Hogan

SeanJo

RIP to some of the greats.

Making due

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean,



Glad to see the bullpen is so effective these days! Keep going strong.

Not sure why I decided to mow in 94, feels like 110, degree heat but thems the breaks. Twas the time I had. And in similar fashion, sometimes it’s just about keeping food on the table, so tonight was pre packaged sausages that we then sliced and put in jambalaya.



Hope you had a great night!

SeanJo

Thanks for the support and what a view. The grass looks great, the landscaping is on point, and the grill is hot. I had a decent night, but not anything close to the one you had.

Peanut Butter

- Jeff B from Indiana writes:

Peanut butter and jalapenos make an exceptionally good combo, and it's even better on top of a bacon cheeseburger.

Peanut Butter

- Michael writes:

Hey Sean,

I can't believe no one has mentioned Peanut Butter and Marshmallow creme sandwiches. That was my favorite while growing up in PA.

PB & J Alternative

- Kevin in RVa writes:

Potato chips.

I thought this was awesome when I was 10 years old. My girlfriend also did this when she was younger and still does this now as an adult.

PB no Jelly

- Gary writes:

Sean,

Late to the game but the PB and Pickles is good but you got to have mustard. PB on one slice, mustard on the other. Pickled Jalepeno's are also a good substitute.

Greg Warren Tells All About PB

- Chris B sends:

Pbj

- Adriana writes:

The peanut butter and onion is from The Princess Bride

Peanut butter

- John from Coronado writes:

Hey Sean,

I know this is gonna get ROARS of disapproval, but peanut butter fans haven’t lived if they haven’t sampled creamy peanut butter on a warm hot dog! A staple from my long departed Mom…

PB & ?

- Steve S writes:

Sean

Was reading some of the comments and cannot agree more with Louie in Savannah

Fluffahnuttahs." (Peanut butter and marshmallow fluff sandwich)

Im married to a Boston Girl and was introduced to Fluff about 25 years ago

It is now a staple in our cupboard!

Side note, I put peanut butter on my BLT’s

PB/J

- Mark in Central Nebraska writes:

First time, long time.

I’d have to go with Crunchy Cheetos. Sounds weird but brings a little salty tang to it. Also, add potato chips to kick a sandwich up a notch.

PB-J

- Fountain Fixer writes:

One up on the PB with baloney, been there, done that.

For many years my lunch was two sandwiches of Home Pride whole wheat bread with chunky PB on one side, half a pouch of Carl Buddig thin sliced lunch meat (any kind), a slice of American cheese, and butter or more PB on the other bread side. Co-workers raised eyebrows but once they tried it they liked it. Had to have wavy potato chips on the side, too!

Really can't believe that the creamy vs chunky debate hasn't erupted yet!

PB &T

- Mark T writes:

Ripe Tomato slices, with light salt! Mmmmm.

That does it for the Friday edition. I had a blast filling in for Joe. I have a lot of PB& fill-in-the-blanks to test drive now. As for the peanut butter and onion being in The Princess Bride, that explains why I've never heard of it. I don’t think I've ever seen that movie.

Anyway, I'm off to the beach starting tomorrow for a week. Joe will keep the streak alive this Sunday, and I'll be back on Screencaps duty on Sunday, August 3. Hopefully, I'll have at least crossed off a peanut butter cheeseburger from the list.

I'll report back. Until then, have a great Friday, and an even better weekend to carry you through the week next week. August is almost here and that means football.

Oh, and don't forget Happy Gilmore 2 is out! Send me your meat and anything else you want. The inbox is always open, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

