Emily Elizabeth Is A Bikini Cowgirl, Army Veteran Kindly Myers Hops On A Horse & Peanut Butter And What?

Emily Elizabeth is an Instagram star for a reason and getting in on the cowgirl trend is the latest example of that.

Complete disaster has been avoided, for now

Well, the call to the bullpen has been officially extended a day. It's been a crazy week for Joe - I'll let him discuss that when he returns if he so chooses - but the craziness means we're adjusting the plan slightly.

It's no big deal, I'm happy to help out before I get a few days off of my own. I'll be adding Friday to the bullpen call and Joe will now be returning on Saturday.

Now to that near complete disaster. I went into the Yankees-Blue Jays series eying first place and that was a mistake on my part. I momentarily forgot that this is an Aaron Boone-managed team.

What does that mean? Simply put, it means there's no way the Yankees were going to Toronto and sweeping the Blue Jays for a tie atop the AL East. They almost blew last night's game.

But almost doesn’t count, and a win thanks to a 9th inning home run is a win. That means Boone can continue to ignore the fact that his shortstop can’t stop making costly errors.

Good times. Not how I wanted the week to play out for the Yankees as I head to the beach this weekend.

All is not lost, however, and a win tonight could give them the series and help them inch closer to first place. Anyway, enough about the Yankees for now. We need to get into the peanut butter and no jelly alternatives.

Peanut butter and what?

I had no idea when I threw it in yesterday’s column at the last minute how many of you would have an opinion on the matter.

I just wanted to toss something out there that was a summer discussion topic, you know, something similar to the "is a hot dog a sandwich" discussion.

But not quite as idiotic as that whole discussion. Because obviously, hot dogs aren’t sandwiches. If jelly isn’t available, I'm on the record as a straight peanut butter guy.

You guys have range. The first responses I received on Twitter were the standard peanut butter and bananas. I don’t hate it, but I could do without the addition of bananas.

Another was peanut butter and pickles, which I'd never heard of before, and I can’t even imagine what that tastes like. Let's get into some of what you sent in.

PB and no jelly

- Brian from New Jersey writes:

SeanJo,

No jelly? Then there are only two correct answers - honey or bananas. And before the Fluffernutter crowd chimes in, those things are fouler than AOC.

Peanut butter pairings

- Daniel J writes:

Jelly is the #1 choice to go with peanut butter on a sandwich, but a very close #2 is Nutella. If you've never had a peanut butter Nutella sandwich before, you're failing at life. And if you want something slightly healthier, peanut butter pairs very nicely with honey on a sandwich. The honey tends to crystalize on the bread, which gives a nice slight crisp to each bite.

P.B. sandwich

- Mark from Arkansas writes:

Sean, I grew up in Ohio on this combo. Peanut butter, real mayo and lettuce! I know it sounds a bit off but please try it !

Mark,

Russellville, Arkansas

p.s. No miracle whip crap either! Hellmans or Duke's

Peanut butter response

- Devin from West Virginia writes:

Hey Sean,

In response to the question you asked about what to put on a sandwich with peanut butter if jelly didn't exist, I'm with you, peanut butter can stand alone. I got nothing against jelly but peanut butter is the star of this american staple. I do however, on occasion like toast with butter then peanut butter on top.

Thanks for picking up the slack while Joe is away. love all your columns.

SeanJo

I have a feeling that before all is said and done on this discussion that I'm going to have to try some of these out. I'm intrigued by the peanut butter and pickles.

I don’t recall having a peanut butter and Nutella sandwich before, but I can guess how that one turns out. The peanut butter, mayo, and lettuce sandwich has me terrified.

I can’t imagine how anyone even came up with that combination.

Let me know if there are any other jelly alternatives to consider when reaching for something to add to the peanut butter sandwich sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Ozzy Osbourne

- Kirk B writes:

Ladies & Gentlemen

Boys & Girls Of All Ages

I Bring Sad News This Day

The Real Wizard Of OZ

The Prince Of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne Has Left Us Passed Away At The Age Of 76 Surrounded By His Wife Sharon & There Three Children & Grandchildren

Ozzy You May Be Gone Your Legacy Music & All You Have Done For The Music Industry And All The Black Sabbath & Ozzy Fans Around The World Are Not Mourning But Celebrating Your Life & You Will Be Truly Missed

Look Out God, Ozzy's Comin To Rock The House

SeanJo

RIP to Ozzy. Not a bad send off here by Kirk. I paid tribute by giving Crazy Train a listen yesterday. I'm sure you all paid your respects in your own way.

Cavinders

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

I think the twins got it right here…..

The easiest boob-jobs to spot are the ones where the chosen augmentation size and shape is entirely too large for their frame, thus making it appear not natural and raising curiosity and suspicion from the interested viewers and admirers.

What you want is to make a change, enhancement, or improvement that is proportional to the specific body-type so that it appears natural.

Congratulations to the girls! I'm sure this savvy move won't hurt their earning power 😉

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

I couldn’t agree more, Paul. Anyone expecting the Cavinder Twins to go with Double-Ds out of the boob job gate is insane.

This was all about taking their influencing game to the next level and paving the way for anything else that might be next. You said it, "Congratulations to the girls!"

Bigfoot

- Chris B sends:

SeanJo

This is incredible. As a man who owns more than one Bigfoot hat and several pieces of Bigfoot clothing, the next step might be slapping one of these beauties on the SUV.

It's perfect. We get the softer, gentler side of Bigfoot. A side rarely seen or portrayed. I'm all for it.

That's all for Wednesday’s edition of the best daily column on the internet. It's hump day in July, so there's no reason whatsoever that you shouldn’t start preparing for a weekend at the pool and next to a grill.

I've got a Bigfoot wedding couple I need to check back in with (hopefully we get an article from those two lovebirds).

As a reminder, Joe will be back on Saturday now, so keep sending me those emails through Friday. I want to hear from you. I want to see your meat.

Let me know what your go-to on the PB&J when the J isn’t an option. Send all that and anything else you want my way. The inbox is open, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

