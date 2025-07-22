The Cavinder Twins Slowly Introduce Their New Twins After Getting Boob Jobs

The Cavinder Twins have officially entered their post-boob job era. From now on, there will always be a before and after they went under the knife.

Last week, Hanna and Haley fired off the last TikTok before receiving their new twins. They were already in the hospital preparing for their new racks.

They wanted the implants before the end of summer and they got them. New boobs ahead of a new football season. There's some poetry in that for sure.

Since going under the knife and taking that next step in their influencing careers, the Cavinder Twins have been slowly introducing their new additions.

There have been regular post-op updates and selfies as they heal, and the bandages have come off. It's a journey that's heading toward a bikini reveal at some point.

The Cavinder Twins are gearing up for a big reveal of their new boobs

A bikini reveal won't be the only thing on the way either. They've got plans to drop the boob job specifics once everything has "settled" and is ready to go.

For those wondering, the twins are happy with their new twins. Hanna said in one of the post-op updates over the weekend, "We are so happy with the results… This is exactly what I wanted. Just like a little something."

Haley added, "We didn’t want to go get a boob job to get like these massive tits. We wanted to get a boob job just to, like, fit our body more."

Just a little something. Is that too much to ask? There are some haters going after the two for not getting Double Ds. That's not what these two wanted.

They're not hating on any ladies with massive boobs out there, it's just not what they were going for. The boobs aren’t the main focus.

Will there be more content surrounding the boobs, you bet. They're professionals after all. They're going to make the most of it, but they're not the focus. Congratulations to the Cavinder Twins as they take their influencing a step further.