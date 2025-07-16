'It’s Timeee' The Cavinder Twins Fire Off Last Pre-Boob Job TikTok Before Going Under The Knife

Earlier this summer, the Cavinder Twins announced that they had made the decision to go under the knife and get breast implants. With their basketball careers now behind them, Hanna and Haley wanted to upgrade before the end of summer.

Wednesday is the big day for the two. The influencer twins said their farewells to their "little itty bitty titties" on TikTok on Tuesday and announced at the same time that within 24 hours they would each "have a rack."

Reactions to the farewell message ranged from comparing the dual boob jobs to "giving Giannis a jumpshot" to predicting a career year from Haley's fiancé, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The reality is their influencer money train must keep rolling.

Fast-forward to Wednesday and Hanna and Haley were in robes in the hospital for one last TikTok as members of the rack-less itty bitty titty committee.

They took a quick six seconds to announce that "it’s timeee🍒" to go under the knife.

The Cavinder Twins are going to debut new boobs this summer

Where do they go from here? You can expect some behind-the-scenes content from both before and after the operation, then they're going to dive into recovery.

That's going to set the table for the big reveal of the Cavinder Twins' new additions. They'll ride that boost until the end of the summer and into another football season.

After that, who knows what the plan is? They're going to have to figure that out on the fly. The headlines aren’t going to be as easy to come by.

They're not queens of NIL anymore, and who knows how far NFL WAG content will carry them? That doesn’t mean they're at the end of the road by any means.

But it's going to take some work. A boob job is only going to take them so far.