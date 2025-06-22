Cavinder Twins Are Getting Breast Implants This Summer, Diletta Leotta Slips Into A Bikini & Jon Jones Retires

LSU and Livvy Dunne take Game 1

I put up a poll prior to Game 1 of the College World Series national championship series between LSU and Coastal Carolina, aka the "Gooner World Series," to see who the people thought was going to win the series.

The vote went 62% to 38% in favor of LSU and Livvy Dunne over Costal Carolina and Madelyn Cline. Game 1 of the series put the Tigers one game closer to making that a reality.

Those who tuned in witnessed a pitcher's duel. I know you're supposed to hate those these days with the short attention spans and the desire to make the game all about runs.

I don't hate a 1-0 game, and it was nice to see one with a lefty tossing a complete-game shutout with double-digit strikeouts. Even better was the fact that pitcher Kade Anderson threw 130 pitches.

I know it was his last game of the season regardless, but it was still nice to see the coach let him finish what he started and not yank him at 100 pitches no matter what.

It would be one thing if pitch counts or innings limits worked at preventing injuries, but they don't and they're stupid.

Speaking of stupid, the Yankees pulled their starter on Saturday after seven innings of work with a no-hitter because he had reached the magical 100-pitch mark. Thankfully, the Orioles got a hit off the reliever who came in to close out the 9-0 win.

I don’t know about you, but I hate a combined no-hitter just as much as pulling the starter out when he's got one going.

Anyway, I'm glad I missed that while putting some of my house back together after having new floors installed. That and the fact that we're blacked out of Orioles games here. Evidently, North Carolina is part of their local market.

The grill is hot

Enough ranting about that. Before I caught several innings of the Gooner World Series, I fired up the grill. It wasn’t anything special. I tossed on a few burgers.

I know burgers again. Call me basic if you want. I don't care.

We shouldn't be wasting time shaming one another's grilling activities. As long as we're firing up the grill and tossing on meat, that's what's important during #GrillingSeason.

There's no meat shaming here. This is a place where you can feel free to show off your meat. The inbox is always open for your meat sean.joseph@outkick.com.

We added some peppers and onions along with a salad to the meal, and it wasn’t bad for a Saturday night in June that preceded a trip to the playground for the little guy.

Father's Day grilling pics

- Homebrew Bill writes:

I didn't get after pics of the kebabs but they were tasty.

SeanJo

You can’t beat that for a Father's Day meal. The foot making an appearance in the shots was a nice touch too. Keep the grilling season content coming.

Barbra

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

I might be old-fashioned, but I highly suspect that Warren Beatty managed to conduct the full business that he aimed for when he bedded Barbra back in the day. She was a tough sell for any famous and handsome suitor back in her prime, so Warren would not have squandered that fleeting opportunity with one of the most beautiful and talented women in that period of history.

I think we can safely chalk one up for the old hound, Warren, in this mystery, eh?

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Hey Paul, I agree. She's using the whole "I don’t remember" excuse to get attention. You hate to see someone like Barbra Streisand have to resort to such tactics, but here we are. That's the reality in 2025.

Pig & Prime!

- Montana Tim writes:

Montana survival food! In an emergency think ribs! Don’t matter what kind as long as they’s is smoked! And don’t forget the twin cherry pies! Just gotta have dessert! If not, I get some serious verbal abuse sent my way! This is what happens when you spoil people!

Also, we’re three weeks away from the big 4th of July smoke-out! We’re gonna have one hell-of-a blowout smoke out to stuff our faces with!

SeanJo

Excellent work here Tim. The dessert is a great addition every time. I can’t wait to see the work you put in on July 4th. Keep the content coming!

Smoked!

- Guy writes:

Here are some photos of my most recent cook. 5 briskets and 12 racks in 24 hours. It’s time to build a bigger smoker.

SeanJo

That's some good-looking meat, Guy. That smoker put in some serious work. It doesn’t look like you could have fit anything else in it. Keep the meat content coming!

Grilling Pic

- Tom B. writes:

SeanJo,

The pictures from Montana Tim prompted me to send you my photo from last weekend. Not as good a spread as Tim, but I enjoyed the view of Lake Anna, VA. Have a great weekend.

SeanJo

What a view, Tom. And we don’t judge another man's meat spread around here. Just keep firing up the grill, cooking whatever meat you want, and sending the content my way.

Great work here.

Crawfish boil

- Scott in Ridgeland, SC writes:

Sean - always enjoy when you fill in for Joe great change of pace. Given that thought I’d change it up a bit from the grill pictures with crawfish boil pictures. Got 30lbs for the whole tribe. First time Ive ever done the cooking. A great time was had by all. Well not by the crawfish.

SeanJo

Thanks for the support Scott. A boil is a solid move too. My oldest has done a few crab boils, and it's always a good meal or two. The sunset and the water are a nice touch in that last shot. Someone has an eye for setting a scene.

Trigger Warning

- Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO. writes:

Hi Sean,

Here's me (a grown man), with my glove at a (surprise), Rockies loss to the Diamondbacks Friday night.

I know your overall position, but what's your stance on an adult bringing a glove to the game to help out your kid get a home run ball during batting practice. He got one on his own, but not before having to perform a Charles Barkley-esq box out of a 9 year old girl to scoop it up off the concrete. (It was OK, she was a Diamondbacks fan).

-Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO.

(P.S. Unlike our Rockies, good work from the Bullpen.

SeanJo

Hey Steve, here's how I feel. In a perfect world, you would have been unable to enter the stadium with your glove when you showed up with it.

You could have returned it to your vehicle or the stadium would simply confiscate it at the gate. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world.

Listen, I don’t care what the excuse is. The gloves at games are for kids. If he wants a ball, he might have to wrestle another kid for it or, God forbid, an adult with a glove.

It's a great learning experience.

If an adult wants a ball, they should have to earn it and using a glove isn’t earning it. It's a much better life where you barehanded a ball or, at the very least, knock it down.

I get you want your kid to have a ball, but what kind of lesson is it that I got this ball because my dad caught it with a glove and a bunch of other kids didn’t get it because of that?

He'll never forget boxing out another kid for the ball. He earned it. If you want to bring a glove to a game as an adult, go ahead, but you are and should be judged for it.

That's it for this Sunday. Keep the emails coming. I'm on Screencaps duty through Wednesday morning. Have a great day.

Game 2 of the Gooner World Series is this afternoon and Game 7 of the NBA Finals is later tonight for those who haven’t given up entirely on the NBA.

Send your meat and anything else you have my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

