Barbra Streisand Spent The Night In Bed With A Famous Actor But Can't Remember If They Had Sex

Barbra Streisand has amnesia when it comes to one of the most famous ladies' men in Hollywood.

Is she simply not kissing and telling? Is her Trump Derangement Syndrome acting up? Has old age caught up with her? Were there so many others it's hard to keep track of?

Or is it possible that Warren Beatty, who a biographer claims had sex with more than 12,000 women, didn’t rock her world, and she honestly doesn’t remember? It can’t be that, can it?

The topic of some past encounters with men in Hollywood came up during a Q&A session with The New Yorker. Streisand recalled a meeting with Marlon Brando that involved him looking her in the eyes and saying "'I'd like to f*ck you.'"

The 83-year-old does know that they went to a museum instead of hopping into bed together. She had previously mentioned in her memoir, My Name Is Barbra, that she couldn’t remember if she had sex with Beatty.

Barbra Streisand is sticking to her story about being unable to remember if she had sex with Warren Beatty

The interviewer wasn’t buying it and called bullshit on her lapse in memory. Streisand replied, "I know I slept in the bed with him. But I can't remember if we actually had penetration. I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out."

Likely story. Despite his name being used to continue to bring her headlines about her glory days, Beatty is still friends with her. He still calls her on her birthday.

She added, "But I know we’re still friends. Every year on my birthday, he calls me, and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth. So we’re still friends. I met him when I was 15-years-old, and he was 21, I think."

I doubt many of the alleged 12,000 get a call on their birthday from Beatty. I guess we'll never know what actually went on that one night they slept in the same bed. Somehow, we'll manage to move on with our lives, although it might not be easy at times.