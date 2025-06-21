Rachel Stuhlmann Elite Tennis Influencing In Spain, Emily Elizabeth & Jadelyn Music Are Double Trouble & Email

Call to the bullpen

The call to the bullpen has been made. For those who missed it, Joe is off for the next few days, so I'll be here pulling Screencaps duty through Wednesday morning.

Unlike last Sunday, I am stocked up on coffee and have plenty of it this weekend, although I am running low on filters. I'll need to pick those up soon, or I'll be caught with my pants down again and nobody wants that.

I'm coming to you from my back patio today. We're having our floors redone in much of the downstairs, including my office. While they get going on what remains of that project, I'm at the moment listening to the birds chirp and the air conditioners crank up.

I've got a ton of email, including a lot from Montana Tim (and Tammy), who was busy cranking out content like an Instagram model in her prime. His meat is all over my inbox.

There's so much from Tim (and I'm not complaining at all) that I split it up between today and tomorrow’s columns. It's much appreciated and keep it coming.

Let me just say not many get down with their meat like Montana Tim does.

There's a Game 7 this weekend

There is a Game 7 this weekend, which is in the NBA Finals, so it’s more likely than not going to be a huge disappointment. But hey, at least one of the fan bases of either the Thunder or Pacers will get a chance to celebrate.

That possible blowout is tomorrow night. On the slate today is Game 1 of the College World Series national championship series between LSU and Coastal Carolina.

Or as the kids are referring to it, thanks to Livvy Dunne, the "Gooner World Series." I'll let the NY Post do the heavy lifting in explaining what that means.

The reason behind the nickname and Dunne's involvement in coming up with the name is that the series puts her head-to-head with actress Madelyn Cline, who briefly attended Coastal Carolina. Naturally, I put a poll together to determine who people think is winning the series.

There's also a UFC Fight Night tonight and a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event scheduled in Texas. The only reason I wanted to mention the BKFC fights is that there was a face-off kiss on Friday between two fighters.

Ahead of their BKFC 76 fight, Mariya Agapova and Jessica Eye invaded each other's space, which led to a touching moment between the two.

A touching moment that took place just hours before they try to knock one another out. This is fight promotion at its best.

Bullpen call up

- Harvey D. writes:

Hey Sean,

Every time you fill in for Joe, the scene from Major League where Lou makes the sign to bring Wild Thing Vaughn out of the pen to pitch plays on loop in my head.

I just know that the column for a few days will be a bit on the wild side and I can't wait to read it.

From the Bleachers,

Harvey D.

SeanJo

Harvey, I appreciate it. That's a great scene, and I'm glad the bullpen calls remind you of it. Let's have ourselves a few days while Joe recharges the batteries a little.

Fishing & Food!

- Montana Tim writes:

Montana Tim again SeanJo!

Remember…..Take a girl fishing! (That’s Montana Tammy by the way.) These fish are West Slope Cutthroat trout! It was out on the water yarding them in, the back to the smoker!

Smokin’!

- Montana Tim writes:

Fishing, Chicken and buffalo burgers! Mon-Tammy wanted some chicken and I wanted a buff-burger! The burger had sliced dills, smoked Gouda, smoked pineapple, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a grilled ciabatta bun! It was really good if I don’t say so myself!

Ribs…..pork and prime!

- Montana Tim writes:

Saturday we had baby backs and a couple of petite breakfast steaks!

Back ribs!

- Montana Tim sends:

SeanJo

Montana Tim crushed it as always. The meat, the fishing, more meat, and Montana Tammy making an appearance. That's incredible content on a Saturday in June.

The best part is we've got more of it coming tomorrow. Keep the emails coming!

Vonn

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

I'm from St. Paul, MN where Lindsey grew up and began her career before the family moved out west to further her skiing development, so I always followed her career.

While the physical appeal has always been there to enhance her appeal as a world-class skier, her fitness and conditioning was never been the slightest concern throughout her career.

Rather, it's been the serious knee and back injuries that have set her back for the past couple of Olympiads, so with the stress-points being so great on the knees and the back in competitive world-class skiing, then together with the rigorous training to just prepare for the games, it doesn't figure that a 40 year-old competitor will rise above her 20 year-old competitors to glory.

But one thing is indisputable: she is always prime time talent to look at on the red carpet or near the pool.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

As always, Paul from St. Paul, you break down the game film as well as anyone. This Lindsey Vonn breakdown of her red carpet appearance was on the money.

Kinsey's off for a few days

- Kirk B. writes:

With Kinsey taking a few well-deserved days away with the family when he fires up the grill after a long day of tackling the "Mrs. Screencaps Kinsey Do List and prepares the

"Kinsey Family Feast"

Which one of these four flavors do you think will be included america????

What do you say you Outkick Nation???

SeanJo

Thanks for sending these in Kirk. I can’t speak for everyone else, but the only one that looks appealing whatsoever to me is the Big Mac one.

That's the one I would try, so that’s the one I'm going with.

--------

That's a wrap on Saturday's Screencaps from my back patio. If all goes as planned, I'll be back in my office tomorrow morning. Have a great Saturday.

Don't forget Game 1 of the Gooner World Series and keep the emails coming. Remember, I'm out of the bullpen from now through Wednesday morning.

Joe will be back, for Screencaps anyway, on Thursday. Send your meat and anything else you have my way. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

