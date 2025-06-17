Lindsey Vonn Coming In Hot As She Sets Fire To The Red Carpet At The F1 Movie Premiere

Lindsey Vonn is a skiing legend, a content machine, and a torcher of red carpets. A triple threat, if you will, that proved to herself and the world there's more left in the tank.

After holding her own with the A-listers at the Time100 Gala earlier this year, she put the pedal to the metal at the F1: The Movie premiere on Monday night. She has taken off since ending her retirement.

It's been an incredible comeback story to watch unfold. She lived in the gym, she ended up with a podium finish before the off-season at the Alpine Ski World Cup finals, and she's been cranking out content.

It's multitasking at the highest level. But Vonn, 40, didn’t come out of retirement to look great in a bikini or for a podium finish at the World Cup finals.

She didn’t even do it so she could be "Coming in hot…" at the F1 movie premiere in New York. Don't get me wrong, she's done all those things, but that's not all she has her eye on.

Lindsey Vonn is hitting the gym hard, not only for the red carpet but for one last run at the Olympics

Lindsey Vonn has her sights set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. She's in full training mode and in "one of the best shapes" of her entire life.

"I'm so excited for the Olympics next year. I'm in full training mode," she said at the movie premiere. "I think I'm in one of the best shapes I've ever been in my life. I feel incredible, and I'm really looking forward to making one final run at the Olympics."

There it is, Vonn is gearing up for one final run at the Olympics and dropping that news while giving a red carpet at a movie premiere all it can handle.

It just so happens that the work in the gym also sets her up for runs in miniskirts at movie premieres. It's funny how that all comes together, isn’t it?

Here's to a strong summer of bikini content and red carpet appearances paving the way for an even stronger final Olympic run for skiing legend Lindsey Vonn.