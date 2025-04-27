Lindsey Vonn Holds Her Own On The Red Carpet With A-Listers At The Time100 Gala

Lindsey Vonn is all the way back. She came out of retirement, she worked her ass off, and she returned to the podium at the end of March. Now she's putting up solid performances on the red carpet.

The 40-year-old skier took home the silver medal in the super-G event at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals last month. It was her first medal since ending her retirement back in November.

It was Vonn's 138th World Cup podium finish of her career and put her in the record books for the oldest woman to finish on the podium at a World Cup event.

With the arrival of the skiing offseason, she hasn’t been any less busy. Vonn's still been in the gym, and she's been on the red carpet circuit as well.

Last Monday she hit the red carpet for the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, which she returned to host. Then came the Time100 Gala at the end of the week in New York.

Lindsey Vonn gave A-listers a run for their money at the Time100 Gala

Vonn appears to have attended the event to support her friend, author Amy Griffin, who made this year's most influential list.

She wrote on Instagram, "So proud of my friend @amygriffin for being on the @time 100 most influential list! Her book #TheTell was courageous to say the least, and impacted so many people. There is nothing this woman can’t do!! 💪🏻❤️"

That wasn’t all Lindsey Vonn was in attendance for. She had herself "an evening of influence, inspiration, and a touch of fun." That included holding her own with some A-listers.

What a difference a new titanium knee makes. Vonn's back on the podium, and she's giving red carpets a run for their money. It's like she never left the sport.

What a comeback. Sign me up for more Lindsey Vonn on the podium and on the red carpet.