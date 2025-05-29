Lindsey Vonn Gets Sweaty & Shredded In The Gym As Summer Bikini Season Begins, Ryan Day Hammers Drive & MEAT!

Rec Ball® update: We were due to come back to earth

Game 4 result: 12-6 L

Season record: 3-1

The bad: Pitching, low energy & my starting catcher went out two pitches into the game with a catching-hand thumb injury. He came back into the game and made two nice catches in centerfield, but with my two other 12-year-old catchers out, I was forced to go with a kid who hasn't caught since he was 10. The boy handled the position incredibly well, but we might also need him to pitch. But, with the thumb injury to the catcher and my two other catchers on vacation, I'm running out of options.

In other words, I'm officially in a tough situation, especially when it's all-hands on deck for pitching with my Greg Maddux gone for two more games. Some of these pitchers are just having to get beat up including Screencaps Jr. who looked completely lost on the mound last night. He told me he got out there and locked up. Nothing in the tank.

The good: We're finally starting to see a couple of bats heating up, which gives us an even better chance at comebacks. Going into the final at-bat against the opponent's No. 1 pitcher, I never felt like we were completely out of it. Now I just need to play the mental game with my boys to make them survive onslaughts without thinking they're dead in the water.

Daddy Ball Report: It wasn't great for Screencaps Jr. 0-for-1 at the plate with a bad strikeout, a walk and a run scored. On the mound, it wasn't a Monet. It was a mess.

Conclusion: We've officially entered the battle for survival per inning stage of the season. The mental game is officially on.

Screencaps readers react to this loser Luke who wants a ‘No Mow May’ war with me

Luke sent in a long rambling diatribe after I editorialized about how Summit, New Jersey houses look like Venezuelan fentanyl drug dealer flop houses. He claimed it's better to let properties look like shit because it's good for the bees and butterflies.

Oddly enough, Luke never responded when I provided a road map for those who want to attract butterflies via native plants in gardens while also maintaining order with one's grass.

— Andrew from Gift Baskets from Michigan is an actual beekeeper and he has news for Luke:

I keep bees. I mow in May because I like things to look good. My bees are perfectly happy because there is a plethora of flora all around and a mowed yard isn't detrimental to them.

Did you know bees may travel as much as 5 miles from their hive to gather nectar? Most only need to travel a mile at most, but it's nice to know they've got some extra range.

I worry way more about the number of pesticides the surrounding farms spray on the fields around our property and that effect on my bees than people mowing their lawns.

— John from PA has a message for Luke:

As far as soy boy Luke’s email about no mow May, I’d say there’s probably a 99% chance he typed that email while wearing a white dudes for Harris t shirt. This guy appears to be the king of the "I get offended about everything" crew. Can you imagine hanging out with a guy this miserable. Relax and crack open a natty light, Luke. Life ain’t that serious.

— Mark from TN:

Luke’s email read like a "tell me you’re a liberal without telling me you’re a liberal" diatribe. All emotion and feeeeelings, no facts.

— Nick from Ohio snapped off this response that hit my inbox this morning:

I have never emailed to in response to someone else’s email, but I had to take this opportunity after reading Luke’s rant.

I’m almost embarrassed to respond, because his email reads like something a chat-bot would produce prior to Elon saving Twitter. However, the part that gave me pause was Luke’s comment about conservatives wanting social control and wanting to "control the speech and behavior of everyone else."

While I’m not a very political person, I do enjoy when these lefties lack such self-awareness as this, then wonder amongst themselves how they could have possibly lost to Trump three straight times.

Does Luke not remember a particular side of this country’s political spectrum calling for mandated shutdowns, forced vaccinations, and the on-going attempt to tell us what we are allowed, and not allowed to say?

The majority made its voice heard 6 months ago and Luke can kiss my (freshly mowed) grass.

— Coop has a message for Luke:

I would ask Luke to calm down and take a seat but you know that backside is sore from the night before.

— Rick doesn't believe that the bees are saved like the Washington Post says. He tells me to trust ChatGPT:

First-time emailer, long-time reader.



TOTALLY get your take on the crack house lawns. Luke needs to have a drink and relax and not put words on your screen that you didn't write.



BUT - let's not forget you're referencing a Washington Post article that says "the bees are saved." Always dig deeper when it comes to those d-bags.



Why not something clever like "Slow your Mow" (get it? slow your roll? HA!). Instead of mowing every week, maybe every 10 days, or every 2 weeks...go from 5 mows down to 2 or 3. Still helpful, right? And you won't have a snake farm next door.



But like you said, native plants and wildflowers are ALWAYS going to be better than a lawn of weeds and dandelions (which aren't the best for bees anyway!)



It's GREAT to raise awareness but please don't say "the bees are saved".

Kinsey:

Based on the Joe Biden U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics, "America’s honeybee population has rocketed to an all-time high."

That's what Biden's purple-haired lesbians allowed the media to print in 2024. Now Rick is telling me that there's some funny business going on here and I need to listen to an A.I. program that is scraping Google search results for its facts.

This is exactly why I am pro-mow your damn lawn so your property doesn't look like a meth addict lives in the house. Keep your Alphabet Mafia hands off my gas-powered mower and the world isn't going to end if you mow your lawn down to 2 ½ inches in the spring.

Are you going to Ireland this summer? Screencaps readers share tips and tricks

— Patrick C. (it's a very Irish last name) in Perrysburg writes from Ireland:

Would you believe I’m in Ireland right now! I left rain, cool temps, and overcast skies in Perrysburg only to find the same kind of weather on the Emerald Isle. Please tell me summer returns when I land on Sunday!?

For Charlie, if he’s coming to Dublin, visit the Guinness Storehouse tour. It’s a very good overview of how the beer is made and you get a free pint of Guinness as well as a 360* view of Dublin upon finishing the tour! Would recommend a visit to the EPIC Museum. A comprehensive look at the impact Irish people have had as they’ve emigrated worldwide throughout the years. Temple Bar District is a must, but only for a look see.

It’s Times Square, Bourbon St., and Rush & Division all rolled into one. If he’s traveling in the country get to Dingle. It’s a beautiful seaside village that has a quaint feel to it and plenty of pubs. Everyone has an opinion of Ireland, but it’s quite a place!

p.s. learn the terms inside left and wide right when driving. Trust me!

— Ken in North Augusta, SC writes:

Don’t know where he’s going in Ireland, but here are a few recommendations for Charlie:

Northern Ireland - Belfast, of course, and Derry. In Belfast, take a double decker bus tour, and get insight on the "troubles". Some of the guides grew up in Belfast during that era, and have a jaw-dropping perspective. The Titanic Museum in Belfast is remarkable. For some historic refreshment, stop in at White’s Tavern. (https://whitestavernbelfast.com/)

Walk the city walls in Derry, then cross the River Foyle on the pedestrian "Peace Bridge" and get refreshed at Peadar O'Donnell's (https://m.facebook.com/pg/Peadarsderry)

Farther north - Giant’s Causeway, of course, right near the Bushmill’s Distillery!

West Coast - Slieve League…tallest sea cliffs in Europe. Glencolumbkille, historic coastal village, now preserved as an historic site. Farther south, Westport and Achill Island are delightful. (Westport is where Botox is manufactured, also lots of pubs and live music.)

Continuing south, you come to Dingle Peninsula (stunning) and Killarney. Sort of tourist-y, but nice town.

Swing to the East and visit Kinsale…small, off the beaten path, historic and scenic. Stroll the Scilly Walk and be sure to eat at the Bulman Bar and Restaurant (https://www.thebulman.ie/).

Of course you have to spend some time in Dublin…the GPO Museum is fascinating, also go to Howth and hike the Cliff Walk, Temple Bar is fun, with lots of sights and pubs. For an exceptional pub, visit Doheny and Nesbitt (http://www.dohenyandnesbitts.ie/) for dinner.

Lots more to do, but these are some highlights. Beautiful country, delightful people.

— Rich from Northern Virginia has been to Ireland:

If a Golfer, Old Head Golf Links, amazing course and personal favorite.

The Cliffs of Mohr

Guinness Experience in Dublin

Teeling Distillery tour in Dublin

if a John Wayne fan town where Quiet Man was filmed Cong, located in County Mayo, Ireland

Going with Wife the the Waterford Glass Factory

Northern Ireland: Giant's Causeway, County Antrim

— John from Coronado checks in:

You may remember the wife and I, and numerous friends and relatives (for a time), spent nearly three months touring Ireland and playing golf two years ago after our retirement. We’re in Tuscany now, and spent a wonderful day in Pisa today. But I had to answer your request for Ireland recommendations. We threw together this list, but please share my email with Charlie if he wants more information. Not knowing where Charlie is planning on going, this list is pretty far flung, stretching from Belfast, to Dublin, all the way to the southwest of the Republic, and way to the northwest.

The one thing Charlie will find everywhere is that the people are wonderful, the food was great, and the All Trails app WILL NOT let you down for awesome hikes!

Good luck, and may you have as wonderful time as we did!

Ireland "Can’t Miss"

Guinness Brewery, Dublin

On-Off bus in Dublin

Shelborne Hotel in Dublin is awesome.

Trinity College

Book of Kells

Tullamore Dew distillery, Tullamore

Cliffs of Mohr

Kylemore Abbey

Céide Fields (the most extensive Neolithic site in the world and contains the oldest known field systems in the world.)

Killarney National Park, Muckross House. Do the Jaunting ride.

Burren National Park. Site of inspiration for Tolkien’s Mordor.

Best golf courses to get Irish flavor: Ballybunnion, Waterville, Lahinch, Trump Doonbeg, and a personal favorite and can be VERY tough, Portumna

Molly Galivan’s cottage and Traditional Farm

Old Head

Kinsale, and area (Carmel of Ireland)

Take a ferry from Doolin and spend a night on Inishmore.

Ashford Castle. TEN STAR hotel. Expensive, but awesome.

Athlone Castle

Clonmacnoise Monastic Site

If in Northern Ireland, do a Black Cab Tour in Belfast

Titanic Museum



Restaurants and pubs

Bloom Brassiere, Upper Baggot Street, Dublin

Manleys in Kinsale

Kitty O Se’s, Kinsale

The Boathouse Bistro, just west of Kenmare

The Old Warehouse, Tullamore. Shane Lowery owns it and has his trophies

Il Vicolo, Italian restaurant in Galway

You really have to love the High Life to take this challenge

Travel ball/basketball/volleyball entrance fee & hotel price reports

— Brian in Arizona knows this world well:

I want to add that often for these scams to work, one of the coaches and/or parents have to be in on it. A good example is when we had to go out of town for a soccer tournament, we were also put into a fleabag hotel 15 miles away from the fields at twice the price, and if the team did not book a certain number of rooms through the tournament, usually equally the number of players or one room less than the number of players, your team could not play in the tournament.

(You couldn’t use your rewards points or go on the app and book at the better price, that didn’t count).

Last time we got hit with that scam, turns out that one of the parents, the most vocal, was staying at the nice hotel right near the fields, and got the room free of charge, along with food credits in the restaurant.

These scams can’t happen organically.

Often, it’s financially-vulnerable parents pushing for it, because they can’t afford the trip otherwise. And do not underestimate the pull of peer pressure, because your kid doesn’t want to be the only one not to go, and you don’t want to be the only parent who to tell your kid "no."

And after all that, you get there to find that your 4-team bracket consists of two teams from your hometown that you could have played locally because the local scammers, er organizers couldn’t have the out-of-town teams come in and beat the local teams. And, as I complained to you before, no discount for Grandma and Grandpa to come see their grandchild play. I have one child left in gymnastics, and that is every bit the scam the others are.

— Dewey has spent a bunch of money on the travel basketball circuit:

Bro...I've never even heard of a New Balance Tournament! I coached a local AAU team out of Clarksville, Tennessee. I coached a girls team led by Trenton Hassell called the TN Sol. The prices were outrageous even back in 2019-22 especially Run for the Roses in Louisville the tickets were 35 dollars per day then plus the hotel and the food was overpriced. Parking was 40 dollars. We got the snot beat out of us and none of my girls got any college looks! I didn't have to pay because I coached but my wife had to pay and it was a 4-day tournament in a days inn where we spent about 150 per night.

Fast-forward to 2024 when my son was playing for NYBA out of Nashville and I wasn't coaching. I went for one day and took my son's friend with me. 45 dollars per day and 40 for parking. They won some games and a lot of the boys including my son got some college looks but it was not with it.

Overall AAU ball outside of NYBL is a sham! It's a definite money grab and they lie about the coaches being there. They don't look at lower level teams. My son played at Peach Jam in '24 and was in such an obscure location/gym that his only highlight was calling me and telling me he saw LeBron James and how big he was and how bad Bryce was. I didn't attend as I was working recouping all the funds that I spent to send him there! total BS man.

What would you buy?

That 1989 Fleer Griffey Jr. card was hard to find in the western suburbs of Dayton, OH in 1989. Fleer in general were hard to find unless you went to certain card shops. They were rarely available in Ben Franklin. I also see Upper Deck packs that felt like real gambling. I'm not sure if I ever had enough money to even buy those packs.

##################

And that's a wrap for this final Thursday in May. I have a bunch of emails piled up with Ireland suggestions, including one from Cindy T. which you know is gold.

Let's go have a great day of life. I'm expecting a visit today from Tom H. in Fort Wayne who drops off maple syrup he cooks up straight out of his trees. That's always a big hit with Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III on their pancakes.

The sun is supposed to eventually come out and we're supposedly done with brutal temperatures. Summer might actually be here soon.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :