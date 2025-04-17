Haley Cavinder Engaged to Cowboys TE In Beach Sunset Proposal

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder, the University of Miami hoops star, to lock her in for a long-term deal.

Ferg dropped to one knee on the beach under a Miami sunset to seal the deal. 

On Thursday, Haley made the big announcement of her engagement to Ferguson, whom she’s been dating since 2023, on social media.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Hanna Cavinder (L) and Haley Cavinder attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cry your hearts out, Cavinder fans — this half of the dynamic duo is off the market. The Cavinders’ joint TikTok dropped the big news with a video showing off their ‘fits’ for the engagement day.

The caption read, "OOTN (my twin doesn’t know she’s getting engaged)," capturing Hanna’s oblivious smile as Haley glowed with anticipation.

On Instagram, Haley flashed her new diamonds, their sparkle rivaling the Miami sky.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 26: Haley Cavinder #14 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after losing to the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Cavinder twins, known women's collegiate hoopers, boast over five million followers across platforms. Last year, Haley de-committed from TCU to re-join her sister at the university that sprung them into fame.

Ferguson adds a cherry on a stellar year, capitalizing on his career-high 761 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 71 catches for the Cowboys.

The couple has shared pics of Haley attending Cowboys games to cheer on her beau.

Congrats to the soon-to-be Fergusons!

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) reacts in the first half during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

