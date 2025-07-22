Paige Spiranac Brought Her A Game To Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere, Molly Sims Gives Bikini A Tug & Grills Are Hot

The world's No. 1 golf influencer puts on a show at the Happy Gilmore 2 world premiere.

Rough start to what had the potential to be a great week

It's my own fault. I should never have taken a look at the American League East standings and the Yankees' upcoming schedule after they took two of three from the Braves.

I shouldn't have noticed that they had an opportunity to wipe out the Blue Jays' three-game lead and send me off to my vacation a happy man.

I asked for this. There are still a couple of games left in Toronto to make up some ground, and I know being in first place in your division doesn’t mean the same thing these days.

Call me old-fashioned, but I still enjoy seeing the Yankees on top of the AL East. It might be from all the years of trauma in my youth when they sucked.

Whatever it is, there's still the potential for a decent week ahead. I have my hopes up as high as they can be with Aaron Boone as the manager and Anthony Volpe at shortstop after a 4-1 loss on Monday night.

What are a few extra errors anyway? It's just three or four plays is all. Let's have the empty head of Boone explain it after Volpe had another error which helped the Blue Jays put together a four-run inning.

For the record, I'm not new to the "fire Aaron Boone" bandwagon. I've been on it since the day he was hired.

I thought then and still do that they should have hired Don Mattingly.

Yes, he was my favorite player when I was a kid. Yes, that's why I wanted the Yankees to hire him. Yes, he had an awesome mustache.

How about a nervous round of applause for the pilot and his aggressive maneuver to avoid a midair collision with a B-52 bomber?

A Delta Air Lines pilot apologized to passengers on Friday for an aggressive maneuver during the regional flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota.

He didn’t spill coffee in his lap or anything like that, he saved all of their lives by avoiding a mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber that he knew nothing about.

"Sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise. This is not, not normal at all," the Delta pilot said, reports KSAT.

The pilot explained that the airport had radar, but failed to notify him about the B-52, which ended up in their flight path.

"Nobody said, ‘Hey, there’s also a B-52 in the pattern,’" he told passengers.

The FAA is investigating the close call. The Air Force said that the B-52 was part of a flyover on Friday night at the state fair.

Here's the nervous round of applause from passengers for the pilot after he explained the aggressive maneuver that probably initially sent some of them into a panic.

Bathroom issues

- Dave in Minnesota writes:

A friend of mine was a manager of a bar near the Metrodome in Minneapolis. It wasn't the cleanest place in town, and it had a large moose head hanging on the wall behind the bar. One summer night in 1991, a guy went to use the bathroom. When he went in, he found the room dark. He went to the manager and let him know that the light bulb had burned out. Upon inspection, the manager went in the bathroom, flipped the light switch to ON, and found a local news anchor testing her "microphone skills" on a Twins pitcher. For some reason, the Twins haven't won the World Series since that season. Maybe I can make a few suggestions...

SeanJo

What a story about bathroom hookups Dave. It's going to be a hard one to top. Everyone, with a heart anyway, loves a local anchor with a star athlete romance. It was a simpler time, wasn’t it?

Outhouse

Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

Hi Sean,

I'm at Country Jam, (a music festival held here near the Colorado/Utah border each year) around 2000 or so.

At night, I go to use one of the the many porty potties lined up and see....a couple stumbling out of one.

First I laughed, but then got depressed. I was single at the time. Here was some dude with so much game, he could convince a woman to go into an outhouse with him, while I couldn't get a woman to go to Applebee's with me.

Take care.

SeanJo

Hey Steve, another classic "bathroom" hookup story. I don’t want to blame the depressing feeling on you here, but did you invite a woman to a porta potty?

If not, that's kind of on you.

Don’t get me wrong, there's nothing inherently wrong with an Applebee's invitation, but it doesn’t have the same passion behind it as a porta potty invite carries.

That's nothin..

- Eric writes:

Man pleads guilty to whacking it in a Lowe's shed..

This rings hollow in our liberal Seattle; As the police chief and Mayor both want to find common ground to allow an entire waterfront park to be used for this type of activity. It’s the epitome of what it’s like to live here. Property owners in the area who have kids or just want to use the park for what it’s meant for, are berated but the alphabet crowd and ignored by public officials because the pervs want to whack it while enjoying the view.. I guess..

https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-parks-department-denny-blaine-park-lewd-acts-city-council-king-county-court-lawsuit

SeanJo

I remember this story. The lovely city of Seattle had, I don’t know if they still do, "plans" to fight lewd acts in the park with "public masturbation deterrent infrastructure."

Sounds like they might be looking into setting up a bunch of Lowe's sheds for people to conduct their business in.

Better than a Lowe's Shed, Anyway

- Chris B. writes:

Not me personally, but I know this guy who once got busy in a Burger King bathroom:

SeanJo

Who could forget a classic like The Humpty Dance? For those who did, here are the brilliant lines about the Burger King bathroom:

Ayo, fat girl, come here, are you ticklish?

Yeah, I called you fat, look at me, I'm skinny

It never stopped me from getting busy

I'm a freak, I like the girls with the boom

I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom

Chix Thighs

- Double D writes:

Hey Sean,

Been reading for a few years but 1st time emailing.

Chix thighs marinated in McCormick’s Chipotle Pepper for a family reunion.

Love what you’ll bring to screencaps every day!

SeanJo

Hey Double D, thanks for the support and making the move to first-time emailer. These Chix Thighs look fantastic.

Keep sending your meat (and anything else you want). This is a judgment-free zone.

There are those more advanced than others, and it doesn’t matter so long as you’re firing up the grill or smoker or whatever you want and slapping down some meat.

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:

SeanJo,

It’s been a while and sorry for falling off the face of the earth for a bit. Lots of grilling pics to get caught up on since my last email two months ago.

But first, that roller derby clip was classic! Also, your IGs have been exceptional the past two months.

Grilling:

NY Strip 🥩 followed by burgers 🍔 with bacon 🥓 and guacamole 🥑.

Keep up the great work and I’ll send some more grilling pics to try and catch up.

SeanJo

No need to apologize, John. The meat looks great, and this column will be here anytime you fire up the grill and want to share your meat.

--------

That's it for this morning. I'm going to grab some more coffee after another early start to the day. I'm on Screencaps duty through Thursday.

Let's keep this week rolling. But before you get to the scrolling portion of the column, I've got a question for you and feel free to ignore it.

I ran across a tweet a couple of days ago asking what would you put on your sandwich to go with peanut butter if jelly isn’t available?

I'm a peanut butter guy and said that it doesn’t need a sidekick. You can go straight peanut butter and nothing else.

There were a couple of responses saying bananas and one that said pickles. So, what are you putting on your sandwich to go with peanut butter if jelly isn’t available? And does anyone really put pickles on their peanut butter sandwiches?

Okay, now that's it. Let's have a Tuesday. Keep the emails coming and show me your meat sean.joseph@outkick.com.

